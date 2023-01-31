ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Comments / 5

Mr. Wolf
3d ago

He needs to be locked up until his first court date at least . Some law enforcement needs to research his social media & texts

Reply(3)
9
Related
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries

COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy