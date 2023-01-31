ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works. READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

13th Street bridge reopens until spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
foxillinois.com

Paris woman dead in fatal car crash

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What do you want to see the old Vigo jail used for?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moved into their new jail facility in November, many in the community began to ask ‘what happens to the old jail?’ The Vigo County Commissioners are now asking the same question, and they are looking to the public for suggestions. Residents who wish to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
tourcounsel.com

College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana

College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

