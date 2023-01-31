Read full article on original website
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
WTHI
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute is providing incentive programs to help workforce development
TERRE HUATE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are struggling to fill positions in Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennett says there are many reasons businesses are having a hard time filling positions. He believes the pandemic was one of the main factors. To address the current shortage on workers, the city...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
WTHI
West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works. READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for...
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
WTHI
13th Street bridge reopens until spring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
WTHI
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
WTHI
SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
What do you want to see the old Vigo jail used for?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moved into their new jail facility in November, many in the community began to ask ‘what happens to the old jail?’ The Vigo County Commissioners are now asking the same question, and they are looking to the public for suggestions. Residents who wish to […]
Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. […]
WCIA
“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Danville school district’s hunt for a new bus company is still on. Most of the school board and many parents are on the same side of the issue. They’re fed up with transportation problems and said the district needs a new solution. Parents...
tourcounsel.com
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana
College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
WTHI
Crews respond to a fatal crash on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news on Terre Haute's south side. News 10 is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 near Springhill. Details are limited, but police told us one person has died. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.
