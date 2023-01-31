ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

For Nearly $4M, Investment Firm Sells Brunswick County Home Sites

Atlanta-based investment group Drapac Capital Partners recently announced the sale of 61 single-family residential lots in the Goose Marsh community in Brunswick County, according to a news release. Chesapeake Homes, which has offices in Raleigh, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, bought the lots from Drapac for nearly...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

On-demand Caregiving Expands

For this on-demand society, Neal Shah has created a service that meets a need in the caregiving sector while providing experience for students working towards careers in health care. Based out of Research Triangle Park, CareYaya launched in late 2021 to provide an affordable caregiving option through a web-based app....

