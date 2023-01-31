Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…
All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
BRR! It’s Cold Outside So Come See The HOTTEST Team In Town Inside This Weekend
The Binghamton Black Bears have two in a row at home this weekend. Dress warm and I'll see you at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena when the Delaware Thunder come to town. Friday, February 3rd is National Wear Red Day, and we are encouraged to wear red in honor of the special women in our lives and to raise awareness in the fights against heart disease.
Yes, There Are Still Dry Towns in New York State
Binghamton On Tap is less then two months away. It's taking place on Saturday, March 25th with two sessions at 5 p.m. (VIP) and 6 p.m. (General). This event continues to grow, so we are at a new location this year at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Ticket prices go...
1st legal pot dispensary in Upstate to open next week in Binghamton
Preparations are underway for the possibility of large crowds as the first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate New York prepares to open next Friday in Binghamton.
NewsChannel 36
New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
Versions differ on Wegmans protest
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
Popular Chick-fil-A May Be Opening Three Restaurants in Broome County
The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)
It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
$19k Take 5 ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, a $19,533.50 Take 5 ticket was sold at the Weis on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
Video of JC Police arresting former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan
Johnson City Police have released body cam video from the protest held Wednesday night at Wegmans showing their arrest of former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0