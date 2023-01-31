ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ ESTABLISHES JUNETEENTH AS A STATE HOLIDAY

Governor Tim Walz today signed into law legislation establishing Juneteenth as a State holiday. Senate File 13 commemorates June 19 as the official end of slavery in the United States. “Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions...
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DNR OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WELL INTERFERENCE COSTS RESULTING FROM THE 2021 DROUGHT

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators, and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief package to address the impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy