GOVERNOR WALZ ESTABLISHES JUNETEENTH AS A STATE HOLIDAY
Governor Tim Walz today signed into law legislation establishing Juneteenth as a State holiday. Senate File 13 commemorates June 19 as the official end of slavery in the United States. “Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions...
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA DNR OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WELL INTERFERENCE COSTS RESULTING FROM THE 2021 DROUGHT
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators, and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief package to address the impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota...
MSHSL TO GO BACK TO 13 WEIGHT CLASSES FOR WRESTLING, ELIMINATES OT FOR SOCCER AND MORE
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met Thursday in Brooklyn Park and approved moving from 14 to 13 weight classes in boys and girls wrestling, cutting overtime from soccer matches, and shot down a proposal to add a third class or tennis. The meeting recap is below.
