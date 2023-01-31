Read full article on original website
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
wtoc.com
Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
wtoc.com
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
wtoc.com
Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
wtoc.com
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
wtoc.com
Decade of growth for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - “There is no place on Tybee that was not touched by African-American history. From churches, to nightclubs, to the pier that we go to that we know we had world class African-American artists in the 30s and 40s from all over the country who came here to Tybee to entertain to all white audiences. We know that the Black community who was here on Tybee would feed those people. These are stories, wonderful stories,” Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce said.
Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. A General Services Administration spokesperson provided the following statement: Since 2021, GSA has been working with a general contractor […]
wtoc.com
Lawmakers propose oversight commission for district attorneys
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. “At the end of the day, the district attorney is supposed to protect the community,” said Georgia Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah). “The No. 1 chief law enforcement officer of a county. If they can’t protect the community, they’re failing.”
wtoc.com
Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Land that a family has passed down for half a century is at the center of controversy. It’s already zoned industrial and developers want to build a warehouse, but residents in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood packed a town hall meeting to say they’ve had enough.
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
wtoc.com
Savannah State University celebrates National Freedom Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State university celebrating national freedom day Wednesday with a wreath-laying ceremony. University and city leaders gathering at the bust of SSU’s first president, Maj. Richard R. Wright, Sr. for the ceremony. The theme of this years event is “how to be Free in 2023.”...
Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
wtoc.com
LIST: Chatham Co. museums participating in Super Museum Sunday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Feb. 5 is Super Museum Sunday. Below is a list of museums in Chatham County that you can visit for free:. American Prohibition Museum - 209 W. Julian Street, Savannah. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes for groups up to...
wtoc.com
End of construction in sight for new Hinesville fire station
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is making progress with the new fire station, right in the heart of downtown. The process started a little over a year ago, and firefighters could be working from the new building in just a couple of months. Hinesville Fire Chief Robert...
wtoc.com
Forum held to discuss racial wealth divide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several non-profits addressed racial inequities in Savannah at a forum Friday. They hope to get the community to talk about solutions to issues dividing the community. Several residents and Savannah leaders joined in on a discussion geared towards finding a solution to poverty and a wealth...
wtoc.com
Midway Museum in Liberty County hosting Super Museum Sunday event
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a glimpse into Georgia’s past, this weekend is the one for you. This Super Museum Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to learn about Georgia’s state history, including at Liberty County at the Midway Museum. Admission is free...
