Related
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 22 - February 3rd To 5th
All the action from Gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux.
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC
Jerome Sale column: What do poor results and fan unrest mean for Oxford United?
If you were at Oxford United's games against Burton or Barnsley this week, you will know that these are not fun times. Even the CEO on this week's Five Minute Fans Forum on BBC Oxford and BBC Sounds described it as "painful" to watch. Oxford United is a club that...
Sunderland predicted line-up vs Millwall: New signing set for first start?
How might Sunderland line-up against Millwall at The Den on Saturday?
Identity of Sunderland deadline day striker target revealed
Seems it was JUST about waiting for Ellis Simms for Sunderland on deadline day.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
Enzo Fernandez is reportedly in the Chelsea squad to face Fulham tomorrow.
BBC
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
BBC
'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'
February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
BBC
Rugby: WRU made female players feel second class - ex-player
Some in power at the Welsh Rugby Union do not want women playing the game, ex-international Alecs Donovan has claimed. She recalled the WRU building a men-only gym and being told she was not even allowed to meet male counterparts in the team room. "There are people in power that...
Graham Potter "Not Complaining" About Chelsea's "Exciting" Transfer Business Despite "Awkward Conversations" With Players
Chelsea signed eight new players in January but only three of them can be named in Potter's squad for the Champions League.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
'He is ready to play' - Sabitzer primed for United debut
New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag. The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.
