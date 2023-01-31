Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
go955.com
Three, including Hoadley, appointed to vacancies on WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jon Hoadley is back on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. The former State Representative, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year and then rejected by the Republican controlled State Senate. That won’t happen now that Democrats have the majority in the Legislature.
go955.com
Chinese New Year celebrations taking place this weekend in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Kalamazoo this weekend. The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy is teaming up with the Western Michigan University Asian Initiative Saturday, February 4 to host the Lantern Festival Gala at Chenery Auditorium, then Sunday, February 5 they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.
go955.com
Marshall H.S. and nearby elementary locked down, “shots fired” report unfounded
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall High School and neighboring Walters Elementary School had to be placed on a lock down Friday morning after there was a report of “shots fired” near the high school. The lock down was ordered just as students were arriving for school. An...
go955.com
Oshtemo shooting injures one, remains under investigation
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident late Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Butterfly Rd. in the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township just before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, they were told...
go955.com
Two Marshall schools locked down on shots fired report, police find nothing during search
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall High School and neighboring Walters Elementary School had to be placed on a lock down Friday morning after there was a report of “shots fired” near the high school. Marshall Police say they responded at about 7:18 a.m. to the report just...
Comments / 0