Three, including Hoadley, appointed to vacancies on WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jon Hoadley is back on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. The former State Representative, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year and then rejected by the Republican controlled State Senate. That won’t happen now that Democrats have the majority in the Legislature.
Chinese New Year celebrations taking place this weekend in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Kalamazoo this weekend. The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy is teaming up with the Western Michigan University Asian Initiative Saturday, February 4 to host the Lantern Festival Gala at Chenery Auditorium, then Sunday, February 5 they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.
Oshtemo shooting injures one, remains under investigation

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident late Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Butterfly Rd. in the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township just before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, they were told...
