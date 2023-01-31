ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023

Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Endangered Silver Alert Issued for Missing Hannibal Woman

The Hannibal Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing Hannibal woman who is reported to be suffering from dementia. UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol has just notified us that they have cancelled this alert. Will add details once they are released. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Hannibal...
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Carthage, Illinois man arrested on felony drug charges

Carthage, Ill.- The Lee County narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on felony drug charges. On Wednesday, January 25th, 25-year-old Isaac Deshong of Carthage, Illinois was arrested in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong was located during the execution of a search warrant and was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant.
CARTHAGE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fulton police rescue man from drowning

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member

DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 31, 2023

Dustin Gillaspie, 31, of Quincy for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony Baker (53) 1122 North 6th St. Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 101. Ryan Miller, 19, Payson for Expired Registraion. NTA 122. Molly Mixer (20) 7717 Ewbanks Road Fowler, IL expired registration at...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement

The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
MONMOUTH, IL
Pen City Current

Faulty fan motor leads to fire alarm at Central Lee

DONNELLSON - An early morning fire alarm at Central Lee sent area firefighters and law enforcement to the facility. The incident stemmed from a faulty fan motor in the locker room area and, according to officials, likely wouldn't have caused a fire, but emergency crews were called out of an abundance of caution.
DONNELLSON, IA
wtad.com

Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied

Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Looking for your pocket knife? Your phone? Your wallet? Check this list of recovered property from QPD

The following items recently have been recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call QPD evidence department at 217-228-4489. Please refer to the ID number when calling. Pink/Purple Mongoose Bike1/5/2023330. Blue and Silver Bike1/13/2023919. Teal Mongoose Bike1/28/20232093. Black Bike1/17/20231249. Multiple Phones & Wallets found together1/6/2023407.
QUINCY, IL
KCRG.com

Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
FAIRFIELD, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy