The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.

