Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
khqa.com
Police: Man turns himself in for aggravated battery; victim in medically induced coma
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is in a medically induced coma, and another man has turned himself in to authorities on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery. Bryan Paden, 40, surrendered himself at the Adams County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Quincy Police Department, QPD.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023
Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
Endangered Silver Alert Issued for Missing Hannibal Woman
The Hannibal Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing Hannibal woman who is reported to be suffering from dementia. UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol has just notified us that they have cancelled this alert. Will add details once they are released. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Hannibal...
KBUR
Carthage, Illinois man arrested on felony drug charges
Carthage, Ill.- The Lee County narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on felony drug charges. On Wednesday, January 25th, 25-year-old Isaac Deshong of Carthage, Illinois was arrested in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong was located during the execution of a search warrant and was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
Central Illinois Proud
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
977wmoi.com
Lock Up Your Personal Belongings, Garages, Homes, and Vehicles
Theft unfortunately is constantly out there and on the rise. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer encourages everyone to lock up their personal items along with their vehicles, garages, and homes:
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Jan. 24-29, 2023
On 01/25/2023 at 4:29 AM Samuel D. Hetrick of Roodhouse was traveling South Bound on Il 99 @ 300N, left the roadway due to icy conditions and struck the guard rail. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/27/2023 at 7:30 AM Madison F....
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 31, 2023
Dustin Gillaspie, 31, of Quincy for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony Baker (53) 1122 North 6th St. Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 101. Ryan Miller, 19, Payson for Expired Registraion. NTA 122. Molly Mixer (20) 7717 Ewbanks Road Fowler, IL expired registration at...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement
The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
Pen City Current
Faulty fan motor leads to fire alarm at Central Lee
DONNELLSON - An early morning fire alarm at Central Lee sent area firefighters and law enforcement to the facility. The incident stemmed from a faulty fan motor in the locker room area and, according to officials, likely wouldn't have caused a fire, but emergency crews were called out of an abundance of caution.
wtad.com
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied
Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
muddyrivernews.com
Looking for your pocket knife? Your phone? Your wallet? Check this list of recovered property from QPD
The following items recently have been recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call QPD evidence department at 217-228-4489. Please refer to the ID number when calling. Pink/Purple Mongoose Bike1/5/2023330. Blue and Silver Bike1/13/2023919. Teal Mongoose Bike1/28/20232093. Black Bike1/17/20231249. Multiple Phones & Wallets found together1/6/2023407.
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Comments / 1