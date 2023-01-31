Read full article on original website
End of construction in sight for new Hinesville fire station
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is making progress with the new fire station, right in the heart of downtown. The process started a little over a year ago, and firefighters could be working from the new building in just a couple of months. Hinesville Fire Chief Robert...
Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
First year of the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
House fire in Liberty Co. leaves one person without a home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Liberty County. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second...
Critz Tybee Run Fest happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lace up your shoes and get a good workout in because the YMCA Critz Tybee Run Fest is back again!. Its a two day event where Friday is the taste and Saturday is the test. Here to tell us more about the...
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
Vidalia city hall moving to a new location
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s city hall is moving to a new location in a few weeks. Not only are they moving into a bigger space, but they believe it’s safer too. The Vidalia Municipal Annex building, which is where the police department is also located, is where people will come to pay bills and get access to city services starting in March.
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County. The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series is happening this weekend and two documentaries will be featured: “Exploring the Families of Historic Mitchelville” and “Harriot Tubman: From Railroad to a Spy.”. Both are directed by Luana Graves Sellars, who...
Midway Museum in Liberty County hosting Super Museum Sunday event
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a glimpse into Georgia’s past, this weekend is the one for you. This Super Museum Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to learn about Georgia’s state history, including at Liberty County at the Midway Museum. Admission is free...
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about the damage done after a big fire in Garden City displaced several families. It happened at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80 almost three months ago. The flames are hard to forget. The night of November 9th changed the...
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton city leaders recently signed an agreement with Hyundai to build a gas pipeline for Metaplant America in Bryan County. The new pipes will add capacity along Claxton’s gas line that runs near Hyundai’s construction site. Even though Claxton is nearly 30 miles away,...
