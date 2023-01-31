ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

End of construction in sight for new Hinesville fire station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is making progress with the new fire station, right in the heart of downtown. The process started a little over a year ago, and firefighters could be working from the new building in just a couple of months. Hinesville Fire Chief Robert...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

First year of the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Critz Tybee Run Fest happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lace up your shoes and get a good workout in because the YMCA Critz Tybee Run Fest is back again!. Its a two day event where Friday is the taste and Saturday is the test. Here to tell us more about the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com

Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Vidalia city hall moving to a new location

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s city hall is moving to a new location in a few weeks. Not only are they moving into a bigger space, but they believe it’s safer too. The Vidalia Municipal Annex building, which is where the police department is also located, is where people will come to pay bills and get access to city services starting in March.
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series is happening this weekend and two documentaries will be featured: “Exploring the Families of Historic Mitchelville” and “Harriot Tubman: From Railroad to a Spy.”. Both are directed by Luana Graves Sellars, who...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton city leaders recently signed an agreement with Hyundai to build a gas pipeline for Metaplant America in Bryan County. The new pipes will add capacity along Claxton’s gas line that runs near Hyundai’s construction site. Even though Claxton is nearly 30 miles away,...
CLAXTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy