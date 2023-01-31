Read full article on original website
Log-In Logística chooses Nautilus Labs to reduce vessel emissions
The vessels using Nautilus’s machine learning-based dynamic operating recommendations are said to have lowered engine output. Brazil-based Log-In Logística Intermodal, which offers container shipping services, has turned to maritime technology provider Nautilus Labs to lower fuel usage and carbon emissions. Nautilus will support the Brazilian company in optimising...
KSOE wins $2bn order for 12 methanol-fuelled boxships
The vessels will be constructed by KSOE subsidiary Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has received a $2bn contract for the construction of 12 very large container ships for an undisclosed European shipping firm. Designed to use methanol as fuel, the vessels will be constructed by...
Mitsubishi and Inpex conclude ammonia bunkering vessel’s conceptual study
Mitsubishi will use knowledge and technical tasks from the study to conduct further investigations. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has concluded a conceptual study for an ammonia bunkering vessel with Inpex. The vessel has been designed for the supply of ammonia fuel to ships. Ammonia is anticipated...
MOL and Nagasaki Prefecture reach partnership agreement
The firm is working with Nagasaki Prefecture for the development of a supply chain for renewable energy in Japan and abroad. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has struck an alliance with the Nagasaki Prefecture Department of Industrial and Labour Affairs to encourage the development of renewable energy projects and shipbuilding-related industries.
ForestWave acquires Symphony Shipping and its Ecobox fleet
With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a total of 248.197dwat. Shipping company ForestWave has concluded the purchase of Symphony Shipping and its fleet of eight Ecobox vessels for an undisclosed amount. With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a...
DP World wins India’s Deendayal Port box terminal development bid
The company will also operate and maintain the new terminal, which will be located at Tuna Tekra. United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based DP World has received a concession for the development of the mega-container terminal at Deendayal port in the Indian state of Gujarat. The company will also be responsible for...
Generating workforce for FSS programme will be a challenge: UK officials
Around 1,000 new workers will need to be recruited at two UK shipyards in order to fulfill the build for the Fleet Solid Support programme. Generating the required workforce at Harland & Wolff’s shipyards as part of the plan to manufacture three logistics vessels for the UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) under the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme has been highlighted as a key risk and “challenging”, according to senior Royal Navy (RN) officials.
