Around 1,000 new workers will need to be recruited at two UK shipyards in order to fulfill the build for the Fleet Solid Support programme. Generating the required workforce at Harland & Wolff’s shipyards as part of the plan to manufacture three logistics vessels for the UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) under the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme has been highlighted as a key risk and “challenging”, according to senior Royal Navy (RN) officials.

2 DAYS AGO