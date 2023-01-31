Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Evansville’s Farm 57 Transforms Greenhouse Into a Cozy Winter Hangout Spot
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Tickets selling fast for Evansville Food Truck Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 25 food trucks will be lined up inside Bosse Field this May for the Evansville Food Truck Festival. The annual event will include live music, tailgate games, kid’s zone and food trucks, of course. “Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to […]
Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Indiana Shelter Dog with Two Different Color Eyes Is Looking for You [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Zuma and I’m a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix from the VHS! Don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been told I’m very smart and totally trainable. “Down” is a trick I’m still working on, but I’ll be a pro in no time! I’d be just as happy going on a run as I would just sitting on the couch and watching TV. As long as I’m with you and have had the opportunity to get my goofy zoomies out for the day, that’s all that really matters. I don’t seem to mind other dogs and have lived with kids. If I sound like the perfect family pet for you, come visit me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
Nutella is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh with a Big Goofy Grin
Small dog, people. Where you at? Warrick Humane Society has an adorable little black dog that is looking for a home. She's only 19 pounds and has the cutest smile! She's eight years young and did I say that sweet smile is just melting my heart?. How to Adopt Nutella.
Southern Indiana Restaurant to Debut Area’s First Robot Server [VIDEO]
The future of dining out has arrived at one southern Indiana restaurant with the announcement they'll soon be using robots to deliver food to dine-in customers. Evansville Restaurant to Begin Using Robots to Serve Food to Customers. Thanks to science fiction TV shows and movies, we've all daydreamed of the...
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
Evansville Residents Go Ice Skating in an Empty Parking Lot-Making the Best of an Icy Situation
After winter weather stormed through the Tri-State earlier this week, some Evansville residents made the best out of the icy situation!. On Monday, January 30th, much of the Tri-State saw quite a bit of winter weather as sleet and ice rolled through. When I left work on Monday evening, I was shocked at how icy it already was. My windshield was freezing over before my defrost had time to kick in. Many roads in the area were left with a solid sheet of ice. On Tuesday we saw school cancellations and businesses close. It definitely was a slick situation and one that I was not a fan of driving in! However, some Evansville residents decided to make the best of an icy situation and break out the ice skates!
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
Jasper heading to the sectional championship
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper gets the win over Reitz 43-33. They will take on Central in the sectional championship.
Afraid of Heights? GRANTED Evansville Wish Kids Can Rappel Thanks to Your Donation
This time last year we were trying to fill around 110 rappelling spots for the first-ever Over the Edge for GRANTED event. Wow - What a difference a year makes! We have extended the registration twice, and we are at max capacity for rappellers. Oh, and that new number is 178. So, thank you for signing up, and now it is time to get to work fundraising.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. “I mean my brain is mush right now...
