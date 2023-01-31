ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Basketball Shootout Challenge raises $500 for a Utah school

KUTV — Elora and Sarah went head-to-head in the Souper Bowl of Caring Challenge. Elora represented Kearns High School. Sarah represented Hunter High School. The winner of the competition raised an additional $500 for their school!. For more information visit utahfordcares.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
KEARNS, UT
KUTV

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Four elk dead after multiple crashes near I-80 at mouth of Parleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Park City liquor store roof collapses; snow possibly to blame

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities said that a heavy snow load cold have been a contributing factor in a roof that collapsed at a Park City liquor store Wednesday night. Representatives of the Park City Fire District reported that crews were joined by officers with the Park City Police Department in responding to Sidewinder Drive on a report of a water flow alarm that had been triggered shortly after 7 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City police release body cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police recently shared videos of bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting. According to officials, the incident began on Jan. 13 around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 West and Arapaho Avenue, when officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department located a vehicle with both people inside wanted for a violent felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

