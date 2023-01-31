Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Related
KUTV
Basketball Shootout Challenge raises $500 for a Utah school
KUTV — Elora and Sarah went head-to-head in the Souper Bowl of Caring Challenge. Elora represented Kearns High School. Sarah represented Hunter High School. The winner of the competition raised an additional $500 for their school!. For more information visit utahfordcares.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
KUTV
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
KUTV
What is a bod pod? How it can help you on your fitness journey
KUTV — Have you ever heard of a bod pod?. Daniel, with PEAK Health & Fitness at the University of Utah, spoke to Kari about how this machine can help you on your fitness journey. For more information visit uofuhealth.org/peak. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our...
KUTV
Salt Lake man reportedly finds sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Detectives were able to safely remove three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City residence Wednesday after they said the homeowner came across them while cleaning out his attic. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that this investigation began February...
KUTV
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
KUTV
Cold temperatures and car thefts: SLCPD shows us a look at 'crimes of opportunity'
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are sending a warning to those who leave their car running and unattended in the cold. These below-freezing temperatures have more and more neighbors in Salt Lake City warming up their cars in the early morning hours. Police say that car thefts...
KUTV
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
KUTV
Post District developers bringing shopping, office space, luxury housing near I-15 in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Right as you get off or on I-15 in Salt Lake City, you'll notice a huge construction project called the Post District. It's located on the block between 500 S. and 600 S, and 300 W. and 400 W. After decades of urban decay,...
KUTV
Man dead after stabbing at Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead following a stabbing at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City. Officers with Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to 999 South Main Street a short time before 4 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
KUTV
For 2nd time in 1 week, elk herd impacts traffic on I-80 after wandering into Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers are being urged to commute with caution along Salt Lake City's eastern benches amid an onslaught of wildlife venturing into neighborhoods this winter -- specifically elk. A herd of elk wandered out of Parleys Canyon Wednesday, Feb. 1, and across I-80, where it...
KUTV
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
KUTV
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
KUTV
Authorities provide no answers in deaths of 2 West Valley Northrop Grumman employees
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — More than two days after two employees were killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley, there are still no details as to how the individuals died. In an email Thursday morning, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson told 2News, “Out of respect for the...
KUTV
Four elk dead after multiple crashes near I-80 at mouth of Parleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“
KUTV
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
KUTV
Ogden teacher arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in charity donations
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A middle school teacher in Ogden has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $20,000 for a children's charity and using her school's state tax exempt card for personal purchases. Officials said they responded to Sam's Club's at 4949 S 900 W in Riverdale on Dec....
KUTV
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
KUTV
Park City liquor store roof collapses; snow possibly to blame
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities said that a heavy snow load cold have been a contributing factor in a roof that collapsed at a Park City liquor store Wednesday night. Representatives of the Park City Fire District reported that crews were joined by officers with the Park City Police Department in responding to Sidewinder Drive on a report of a water flow alarm that had been triggered shortly after 7 p.m.
KUTV
Parolee charged in killings of 2 young boys tested positive for drugs weeks before crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Exactly nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain and hit them. Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were playing with toy tractors inside a round pen...
KUTV
Salt Lake City police release body cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police recently shared videos of bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting. According to officials, the incident began on Jan. 13 around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 West and Arapaho Avenue, when officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department located a vehicle with both people inside wanted for a violent felony.
Comments / 0