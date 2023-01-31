Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
William “Bill” Dziedzinski featured on unsolved homicide playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police
The state police featured a playing card on social media Thursday with the unsolved case of a Ware victim.
whdh.com
State police Air Wing unit locates elderly man lost in western Mass. woods as temps drop below freezing
GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are crediting their Air Wing unit with helping find a man in his 70s who was lost in the woods as freezing temperatures started to set in. An MSP spokesperson said troopers were alerted Thursday night to an incident involving an elderly man...
Infant dies after tree fell on vehicle on Route 57 in Southwick
Several departments are investigating after a tree fell on a vehicle on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick Friday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.
More than 1K bags of suspected drugs stamped “Game of Death,” “Pandamonium” seized in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a firearm and hundreds of baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl were seized from his vehicle.
More than 30,000 bags of heroin seized on Pleasant Street in Holyoke
Three people were arrested in Holyoke Thursday afternoon after drugs were seized from a home on Pleasant Street.
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
theberkshireedge.com
‘Career criminal’ Aaron Bartlow of Southfield faces multiple gun and drug possession charges
Berkshire County — According to a press release from the Berkshire County District Attorny’s Office, Aaron Bartlow, 40, of Southfield was arraigned in Berkshire District Court on Wednesday, February 1. Bartlow was charged with a firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID Card, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, and possession of a class D drug with the intent to distribute.
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WNYT
Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007
A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick
A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
