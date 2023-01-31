ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marlborough, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

‘Career criminal’ Aaron Bartlow of Southfield faces multiple gun and drug possession charges

Berkshire County — According to a press release from the Berkshire County District Attorny’s Office, Aaron Bartlow, 40, of Southfield was arraigned in Berkshire District Court on Wednesday, February 1. Bartlow was charged with a firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID Card, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, and possession of a class D drug with the intent to distribute.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007

A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA

