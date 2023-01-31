A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO