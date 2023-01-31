ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Que the Creek festival in Battle Creek to feature local restaurants and pit masters Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Que the Creek BBQ Festival is back for its third year, featuring barbecue from local restaurants and start-up pit masters. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, craft drinks, and more. The event is set to take place at Kellogg Arena Saturday, February 4 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with judges on hand to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek.
Ascension Borgess awarded ” Baby Friendly” designation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ascension Borgess has been awarded a prestigious designation by a national organization. The health care provider has earned a “Baby Friendly” designation by Baby-Friendly USA, which is responsible for awarding the honor. A spokesperson for the organization stated that Ascension Borgess has...
Portage welcomes Lt. General Russel Honoré for Black History Month presentation

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday, February 4 at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum at 6151 Portage Road. This year’s event will feature Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, a decorated 37-year army veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness.
