BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Que the Creek BBQ Festival is back for its third year, featuring barbecue from local restaurants and start-up pit masters. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, craft drinks, and more. The event is set to take place at Kellogg Arena Saturday, February 4 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with judges on hand to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO