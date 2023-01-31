Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Que the Creek festival in Battle Creek to feature local restaurants and pit masters Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Que the Creek BBQ Festival is back for its third year, featuring barbecue from local restaurants and start-up pit masters. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, craft drinks, and more. The event is set to take place at Kellogg Arena Saturday, February 4 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with judges on hand to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek.
Ascension Borgess awarded ” Baby Friendly” designation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ascension Borgess has been awarded a prestigious designation by a national organization. The health care provider has earned a “Baby Friendly” designation by Baby-Friendly USA, which is responsible for awarding the honor. A spokesperson for the organization stated that Ascension Borgess has...
Bloomingdale and Wayland Union school districts receive grants for implementation of technology
BLOOMINGDALE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -One school district on Van Buren County and one in Allegan County were among 13 statewide Thursday that were awarded Michigan Department of Education grants to support implementation of technology. The Bloomingdale Public School District in Van Buren County received $7,000 for open education resources. The...
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Portage welcomes Lt. General Russel Honoré for Black History Month presentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday, February 4 at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum at 6151 Portage Road. This year’s event will feature Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, a decorated 37-year army veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness.
AUDIO: KPS board urged to pass gun safety resolution for both students and parents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo School Board is being urged to pass a resolution that students and their parents get an education in gun safety, particularly in the proper storage of guns, use of gun locks, and putting weapons places where children can’t get to them.
Despite double-double from Markeese Hastings, Broncos fall at home to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite 22 points and 19 rebounds from redshirt junior forward Markeese Hastings, the Western Michigan University men’s basketball team fell 73-59 to Northern Illinois Tuesday evening at University Arena. Led by Hastings, Western Michigan (6-16, 2-7 MAC) held a 49-35 rebounding advantage for...
