"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya, ex-Grand Rapids police officer to appeal judge’s decision
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Defense attorneys for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya are expected to appeal a judge’s ruling. Following a court hearing where a Kent County judge rejected the defense attorneys’ motion to overturn binding over the...
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
‘This is a safe place': Brann’s says stabbing was 1st violent incident in 51 yrs
Wyoming police say the victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, and no arrests have been made.
Judge dismisses motion to quash; Schurr to face trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr will face trial in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya after the motion to quash was dismissed. Judge Christina Elmore heard the motion Friday morning, which was filed by Schurr's attorneys in January. The motion to quash would have dismissed the murder charge brought against Schurr, who did not attend the hearing.
Ottawa County deputies searching for suspect following early morning chase
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle circling neighborhoods with its lights off.
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Muskegon Heights city council appoints police chief as acting city manager
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Thursday night, the Muskegon Heights city council voted unanimously to appoint Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain as acting city manager. Chief Sain will act as city manager for one week, while the city council reviews applications for the full time position. Council member Bonnie...
Police: man critically wounded in Wyoming stabbing
Investigators are actively working the case, but police say details are still limited at this time.
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
K-9 Eli back with Grand Rapids Police after being stabbed 8 times in Nov.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A very important officer is back in the line of duty after a standoff situation left him injured in November. K-9 Eli, a Belgian Malinois whose been with the Grand Rapids Police Department for four years, is returning to work after recovering from being stabbed eight times, officials tweeted.
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Gilda's LaughFest are training volunteers this weekend, and they're still looking for some to help make sure the event goes off without a hitch. (Feb. 1, 2023) 2023 economic forecast predicts slowing growth in …. A new economic forecast expects growth...
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
A look inside Norton Shores home where 80 dogs were seized in animal neglect case
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Authorities are sharing an inside look at a home deemed unlivable that contained nearly 80 dogs. The Norton Shores Police Department shared video of the rescue effort, working with Pound Buddies, Harbor Humane Society and Glen Park Animal Hospital. The investigation into animal neglect started...
