New bill to protect unmarked graves introduced following veto
A proposal that would safeguard unmarked burial grounds across New York was introduced into legislation last week. State Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) has introduced a bill that would provide protection of remains discovered in unmarked graves. The legislation, known as A.2029, would put in place measures to prevent the destruction of remains or funerary items that have been uncovered by developers.
Connecticut Democrats propose more affordable housing, better implementation of child tax credit
Connecticut Senate Democrats propose more affordable housing in the state by giving incentives for developers to convert vacant malls, big box stores and other parcels of land to housing. They say utilizing the vacant properties would help rapidly increase the state’s housing stock and make it more affordable for low-income...
Lamont proposes erasing medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents
Governor Ned Lamont wants to help Connecticut residents who are struggling to pay outstanding medical bills. Lamont said his plan has the potential to erase more than $2 billion in debt at no cost to state taxpayers. The governor's plan calls for the state to use $20 million in federal...
Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts
A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open longer
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open for longer to deal with the increase in homeless people in the state. In Eastern Connecticut at The Windham Region No Freeze Project, the nonprofit will be extending their operating hours from evening to daytime to help those in need of somewhere to stay.
Should grocery stores sell wine in Connecticut? Public hearing goes 6 hours
More than a hundred residents testified Thursday on the issue of whether local grocery stores’ liquor permits should allow them to sell wine as well as beer. House Bill 5918 could allow grocery stores to sell cider and wine manufactured by small wineries, unless the store is located within 1,000 feet of a package store.
After decades, the Housatonic River is officially "Wild and Scenic"
From its source in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Housatonic River runs south through some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes, past mills and farms, and alongside the Appalachian Trail. I’m sitting on the riverbank in West Cornwall, next to its historic covered bridge, with William Tingley. He’s the chairman of...
Precautions urged during extreme cold snap
Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.
