ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wshu.org

New bill to protect unmarked graves introduced following veto

A proposal that would safeguard unmarked burial grounds across New York was introduced into legislation last week. State Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) has introduced a bill that would provide protection of remains discovered in unmarked graves. The legislation, known as A.2029, would put in place measures to prevent the destruction of remains or funerary items that have been uncovered by developers.
wshu.org

Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts

A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

After decades, the Housatonic River is officially "Wild and Scenic"

From its source in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Housatonic River runs south through some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes, past mills and farms, and alongside the Appalachian Trail. I’m sitting on the riverbank in West Cornwall, next to its historic covered bridge, with William Tingley. He’s the chairman of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wshu.org

Precautions urged during extreme cold snap

Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.

Comments / 0

Community Policy