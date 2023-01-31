ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Arctic air pulls away this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter sure did make itself known the last 24 hours by giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve had in 5 years! But soon we’ll go back to our spring-like winter weather we’ve grown accustomed to this season. Details are below…. Bitter cold...
SYRACUSE, NY
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum

At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
When Will Syracuse Football’s Coaching Carousel End?

SU football has a been a revolving door of coaches ever since the Pinstripe Bowl. First, coordinators Tony White and Robert Anae departed the program on the same day. White’s hiring at Nebraska left holes in the secondary, and Anae’s move to NC State also meant the Orange were without a tight ends coach. Then, Nick Monroe left for Minnesota after the bowl game, and today, another Syracuse coach is off to another ACC foe. Chip West, the ‘Cuse’s former cornerbacks coach, is headed down South.
SYRACUSE, NY
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert

One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
SYRACUSE, NY
Bridge Street Host Chat – February 3, 2023

(WSYR-TV) — Our host chat for this Friday began with an introduction to Stefanie Heath, who guest hosted with Steve for the show today. Stefanie is a local who works to get laws changed in order to protect and help animals. The two of them brought up the fact...
SYRACUSE, NY
Your Stories Q&A: Why do plow trucks now have green lights?

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. A viewer named Michael, wrote the Your Stories Team wondering why he’s seeing green warning lights on Oswego County snowplows. It’s a good observation by Michael, because it’s the first winter season the trucks have green lights to go with...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY

