A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
localsyr.com
Arctic air pulls away this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter sure did make itself known the last 24 hours by giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve had in 5 years! But soon we’ll go back to our spring-like winter weather we’ve grown accustomed to this season. Details are below…. Bitter cold...
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
5newsonline.com
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
orangefizz.net
When Will Syracuse Football’s Coaching Carousel End?
SU football has a been a revolving door of coaches ever since the Pinstripe Bowl. First, coordinators Tony White and Robert Anae departed the program on the same day. White’s hiring at Nebraska left holes in the secondary, and Anae’s move to NC State also meant the Orange were without a tight ends coach. Then, Nick Monroe left for Minnesota after the bowl game, and today, another Syracuse coach is off to another ACC foe. Chip West, the ‘Cuse’s former cornerbacks coach, is headed down South.
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – February 3, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Our host chat for this Friday began with an introduction to Stefanie Heath, who guest hosted with Steve for the show today. Stefanie is a local who works to get laws changed in order to protect and help animals. The two of them brought up the fact...
syracuse.com
Winter weather alerts issued for Central NY: 3 to 5 inches of snow on top of bitter cold
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As if warnings of wind chills 25 below zero or colder wasn’t bad enough, Central New York is now under a winter weather alert for several inches of lake effect snow. The National Weather Service said 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible today through...
syracuse.com
Symir Torrence counsels Syracuse’s young players: ‘I know what this game can do to you mentally’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Sometimes, Symir Torrence gathers one of Syracuse’s young players in the postgame locker room. There, he might sit next to that player, usually someone who has not played well, and offer a compassionate ear. Other times, those conversations happen during or after Orange practices. The...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why do plow trucks now have green lights?
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. A viewer named Michael, wrote the Your Stories Team wondering why he’s seeing green warning lights on Oswego County snowplows. It’s a good observation by Michael, because it’s the first winter season the trucks have green lights to go with...
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
