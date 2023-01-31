Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
KFDA
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
KFDA
City of Canyon asking people to provide feedback on Utility Rate Study
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is inviting residents to give feedback on the recently presented Utility Rates Study in a conversational public forum. Comments from the forum will be brought to the City of Canyon Commission before it is voted on for approval. The Canyon City Commission...
KFDA
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April. This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more. If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit...
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
multihousingnews.com
Texas Self Storage Facility Changes Hands
Versal represented Second Generation Properties in the sale of the Amarillo asset. Mack Road Shops & Storage, a self storage facility in Amarillo, Texas, has changed hands. Randall County records show that Iowa-based Second Generation Properties LLC sold the 36,000-square-foot property to a private, Texas-based buyer. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson,...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
KFDA
Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
KFDA
Reservations available for Ogallala Commons workshop Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day. The event will go over how playa wetlands can play a severe role in future of water in that area, along with information about playa ecosystems and restoration options, while also providing a catered lunch.
KFDA
Amarillo VA housing homeless Veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA housed around 72 homeless Veterans in 2022 through the HUD-VASH program. The Amarillo VA partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Veteran Assisted Supportive Housing. The HUD-VASH program will provide rental assistance, case management and clinical services to homeless Veterans...
Myhighplains.com
Constable Idella Jackson Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast with guest Constable Idella Jackson. A conversation with Idella Jackson, who serves as the Constable Precinct 4 for Potter County. Jackson arrived in Amarillo as a young single mother—and a high school dropout—determined to provide for her children and build a career. She spent more than a decade at the William P. Clements Unit with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, then nearly eight years with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office before being elected Constable in 2013. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Jackson explains what her law enforcement job entails, the hurdles she overcame in her career, and why its so valuable for young children see a Black woman in uniform. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
KFDA
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
KFDA
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
KFDA
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. “The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester. The memorial...
