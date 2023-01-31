AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast with guest Constable Idella Jackson. A conversation with Idella Jackson, who serves as the Constable Precinct 4 for Potter County. Jackson arrived in Amarillo as a young single mother—and a high school dropout—determined to provide for her children and build a career. She spent more than a decade at the William P. Clements Unit with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, then nearly eight years with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office before being elected Constable in 2013. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Jackson explains what her law enforcement job entails, the hurdles she overcame in her career, and why its so valuable for young children see a Black woman in uniform. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO