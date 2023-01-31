Read full article on original website
Deborah McKoy
3d ago
As prices continue to climb,these stores should receive much higher fines,for basically stealing from people. If ordinary lay people,if we stole from these stores we would face charges and / or jail time.What is the difference.ijs
Related
WECT
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office requests board...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of...
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local businesses see impact of high egg prices
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem. “According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now, more...
WECT
Trinity United Methodist Church opens doors for the unsheltered
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Updated:...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
WRAL
Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
Crankey’s Little Store robbed at gunpoint
WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening. Accor
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits being sold
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Carolina Beach’s 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits are for sale now, according to town officials. Listed below are the types of permits, who is eligible to purchase and the dates they go on sale:. Jan. 3, 2023 (can be...
