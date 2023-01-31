ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 3

Deborah McKoy
3d ago

As prices continue to climb,these stores should receive much higher fines,for basically stealing from people. If ordinary lay people,if we stole from these stores we would face charges and / or jail time.What is the difference.ijs

5
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local businesses see impact of high egg prices

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem. “According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now, more...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Trinity United Methodist Church opens doors for the unsheltered

Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...

