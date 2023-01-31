The Kid LAROI to perform at the Oncenter in March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Kid LAROI will kick off his first-ever college tour, the Bleed For You Tour at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial on March 22, 2023.

After his first sold-out END OF THE WORLD TOUR late last year, the artist is back on the road to entertain some more.

Fans can expect newly released songs to be performed in his upcoming project ‘The First Time’ and hits from the R.I.A.A. certified platinum. The GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist will begin his tour at 8 p.m. right here in Syracuse!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased online or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.