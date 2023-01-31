ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Land next to St. Anthony Falls could return to Dakota tribes

A nonprofit group has unveiled early concepts for returning land next to St. Anthony Falls in downtown Minneapolis to Dakota tribes, and creating a place of restoration, healing and connection to the water. The three acre site west of the Stone Arch Bridge was traditionally a sacred place for the...
Columbia Heights students mark World Hijab Day

Fifteen-year-old Rahma Mohamud is in the cafeteria of her high school in Columbia Heights. It’s lunchtime, the room is full of classmates and it smells like the nachos that are being served for a meal. But Rahma isn’t eating right now. She’s standing in front of a table piled...
Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
