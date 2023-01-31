Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
UPDATE: No life-threatening injuries after crash involving tractor-trailer on U.S. 421 near I-140
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Trinity...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
WMBF
Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28. According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Warming shelters open at Trinity United Methodist Church. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of...
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.
Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WECT
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Warming shelters open at Trinity United Methodist Church. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board...
National bike gang leader in North Carolina will spend rest of life in prison: Prosecutor
Christopher Baker was a big supplier of methamphetamine in the Raleigh area, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of missing boater asking for search help after items found near Holden Beach
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several days after a boater was reported missing off the coast of South Carolina, his family is continuing the search off the Brunswick County coast. According to missing boater Tyler Doyle’s wife, Lakelyn Doyle, waders and Tyler’s wallet were found offshore of Holden Beach...
WECT
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 32-year-old Melinda Sue Hull and her two children, ten-year-old Gavin Hull and seven-year-old Gracie Hull. They were last seen by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Rocky Point area. She...
Comments / 0