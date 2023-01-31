ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28. According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy