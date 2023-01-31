Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
BBC
Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, sentenced over £1m barn fire
A teenager has been sentenced for starting a barn fire which police said caused £1m worth of damage. The blaze engulfed a barn and more than 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021. The 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to arson...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil explosion: Two teens hurt, three in hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas blast. Police were called to a house in Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday. The woman, 18, and a man, 19, are being treated for burn injuries which are not...
BBC
Man dies and second is injured in two car crash
A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a two car collision. Norfolk Police said the crash between a VW Golf and a Ford Fusion took place on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday. The driver of the Golf died at...
