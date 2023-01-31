ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Another Wilson III Basin project is completed

Yucaipa Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern presented to the city council the latest completed Wilson III Basin Project at the Jan. 9 meeting. The request was for acceptance of contract work associated with payment for completed work of the Wilson III Basin, Phase 1B Improvements Project, by LB3 Enterprises Inc. and was approved.
YUCAIPA, CA
The Friday Flyer

City hires new city manager

Nicole Dailey, the current Deputy City Manager for the City of Lake Elsinore, has been chosen to replace outgoing City Manager Chris Mann, who is leaving the city the end of the month. Nicole has already been brought on board and is under a short-term consulting agreement that will give...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Groups urge ban on Inland warehouse development

Gov. Gavin Newsom is being urged to place a moratorium on warehouse construction in the Inland Empire by a coalition of environmental groups. In an eight-page letter, the organizations call warehouse growth in Riverside and San Bernardino counties since the start of the pandemic “one of the most critical environmental justice issues of our time,” according to multiple reports.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service

Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire transit project gets state funding

$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California. $19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative. The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
menifee247.com

Council rejects proposal of five districts, rotating mayor

The Menifee City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposal to create a fifth council district and rotate the mayor’s position on an annual basis. This type of governance structure is used by all surrounding cities. Only Menifee has a separately elected mayor. But even though the mayor’s position is an at-large position, it has no more power than the other four council members; the city manager runs the city.
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Prosecutor, Court Commissioner Appointed to County Judgeships

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A veteran Riverside County prosecutor and a court commissioner were appointed to county judicial posts, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Jason Armand, 45, of Orange, was appointed to a newly funded trial judge position, officials said. Armand, a Democrat, has been a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

