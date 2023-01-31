Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis...
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
newsmirror.net
Another Wilson III Basin project is completed
Yucaipa Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern presented to the city council the latest completed Wilson III Basin Project at the Jan. 9 meeting. The request was for acceptance of contract work associated with payment for completed work of the Wilson III Basin, Phase 1B Improvements Project, by LB3 Enterprises Inc. and was approved.
San Bernardino Declares a State of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The city San Bernardino declared homelessness a state of emergency at Wednesday’s council meeting. The state of emergency designation will help the city streamline zoning regulations, expand interim, temporary and permanent housing options and allow permanent or temporary structures for emergency housing. Public commenting was cut from three minutes...
The Friday Flyer
City hires new city manager
Nicole Dailey, the current Deputy City Manager for the City of Lake Elsinore, has been chosen to replace outgoing City Manager Chris Mann, who is leaving the city the end of the month. Nicole has already been brought on board and is under a short-term consulting agreement that will give...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
iebusinessdaily.com
Groups urge ban on Inland warehouse development
Gov. Gavin Newsom is being urged to place a moratorium on warehouse construction in the Inland Empire by a coalition of environmental groups. In an eight-page letter, the organizations call warehouse growth in Riverside and San Bernardino counties since the start of the pandemic “one of the most critical environmental justice issues of our time,” according to multiple reports.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Celebrate $5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds
INDIO (CNS) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event is set to begin at 10 a.m. near the gate one...
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service
Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
Inland Empire transit project gets state funding
$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California. $19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative. The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
thepalmspringspost.com
First day of new police effort to aid with homeless crisis sees immediate results; cooperation could lead to arrests
One day into a new effort by Palm Springs police to aid in the homelessness crisis and you wouldn’t blame Police Chief Andy Mills if he proclaimed it a success. He won’t, but the data speaks for itself. An outreach team consisting of eight of Mills’ officers, accompanied...
menifee247.com
Council rejects proposal of five districts, rotating mayor
The Menifee City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposal to create a fifth council district and rotate the mayor’s position on an annual basis. This type of governance structure is used by all surrounding cities. Only Menifee has a separately elected mayor. But even though the mayor’s position is an at-large position, it has no more power than the other four council members; the city manager runs the city.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Prosecutor, Court Commissioner Appointed to County Judgeships
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A veteran Riverside County prosecutor and a court commissioner were appointed to county judicial posts, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Jason Armand, 45, of Orange, was appointed to a newly funded trial judge position, officials said. Armand, a Democrat, has been a...
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
