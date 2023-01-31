Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
KHBS
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd
Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville’s first smash room now open
I think it was late 20th century poet, philosopher, and musician William Frederick Durst who said “I pack a chainsaw / I’ll skin your a** raw / And if my day keeps going this way I just might / break something tonight.”. Now, there is a place for...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
talkbusiness.net
Slim Chickens opens 26th Arkansas store; plans to open 80 worldwide in 2023
Fayetteville-based restaurant chain Slim Chickens opened its 26th Arkansas store on Monday (Jan. 30) with a second Springdale location at 401 S. Thompson Street. The restaurant officially opened at 10:30 a.m. and is open until midnight seven days a week. “We office [in Northwest Arkansas], we grew the company here,...
aymag.com
Get Out Your Frustrations at NWA Smash Lab
The city of Fayetteville now has its first and only smash room – NWA Smash Lab. The lab provides a safe, fun environment for people to let off some steam and work out their frustrations in a healthy way. The smash room, located at 1882 N. Pluto Drive, allows...
KHBS
Rogers businesses suffer under winter weather
ROGERS, Ark. — The winter storm has made life tough for Arkansas small business owners in areas hit by the storm. The Rail and the Iron Horse Coffee Shop have both stayed open through the winter storm. But they shortened their hours due to a lack of customers. Hillary...
Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects
After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
KHBS
Fayetteville patrolman offers winter driving tips
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police officer Ethan Mabie said these driving conditions are the worst he's seen in his five years on the force. He has now moved from proactive to reactive patrolling. "People that are out are seeing vehicles in the ditch and wanting us to check on...
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman Reveals Hogs’ Greatest Remaining Needs in Transfer Portal + Other Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Even after doubling the size of its transfer portal haul since the early signing period, Arkansas football is not yet done bringing in new players. The Razorbacks put the finishing touches on their 20-man high school class by officially signing tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional signing period.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley bridges and overpasses covered in ice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Winter weather conditions are affecting the roads Monday. "Hard to drive in, hard for us to deal with," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, summed up Monday morning. ARDOT road treatment crews switched to straight salt Monday morning after using salt brine Sunday. "If you can stay home...
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Locally-filmed movie to have premiere at Fiesta Square
A new film shot in and around Fayetteville, Ark. is scheduled to have a premiere and special Q&A at AMC Fiesta Square theater.
KHBS
VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
