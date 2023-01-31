Read full article on original website
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Sporting News
Everton vs Arsenal result, score, highlights and analysis as James Tarkowski stuns Premier League leaders
James Tarkowski's second-half header gave Everton victory at home over Arsenal and moved them out of the Premier League relegation zone in new head coach Sean Dyche's first game in charge. Centre-back Tarkowski found space among a crowd of players to nod the winner from close range and reward a...
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward signs new contract
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract. The Brazil international, 21, joined from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019 and has made 111 appearances in all competitions. He is an ever-present in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals, to help the Gunners go...
Watch Marco Asensio And Vinicius Junior Score Superb Goals As Real Madrid Beat Valencia
Asensio fired Real ahead with a thunderbolt before Vinicius displayed incredible pace to score the second goal of the game.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals
It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
CBS Sports
Newcastle vs. West Ham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 4, 2023
Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.
Report: Chelsea Make Progress On Mason Mount & N'Golo Kante Contracts
Chelsea have made good progress on the contracts of Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.
NBC Sports
Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Report Claims Manchester United Among Teams Still Involved In European Super League
A new report has claimed that Manchester United are one of the many teams still involved in the European Super League.
BBC
Owen Gallacher: Grimsby Town sign free-agent full-back after Crawley Town release
Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term. Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
Report: Manchester City Attempted To Sign Leicester City's James Maddison On Deadline Day
The Leicester man has been linked with a summer move to Manchester City.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Barcelona Wonderkid
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a Barcelona star wonderkid this summer, says Spanish report.
SkySports
Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal Women are 'short in numbers' after failure to land a forward in January transfer window
Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal are "short in numbers" and there are "things we need to look at in order to be better" after they failed to bring in another forward in the January transfer window. With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema both sidelined by ACL injuries, Eidevall had last month...
FOX Sports
Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0
LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez's debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
