NHL rumors: Is Dylan Larkin’s time with Red Wings coming to an end?
The NHL All-Star Game is upon us, and the stars are enjoying the warm South Florida weather. Some of these stars are using the festivities to escape off-ice conversations. One such star is Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Larkin is a free agent at the end of the season, but the 26-year-old Michigan native […] The post NHL rumors: Is Dylan Larkin’s time with Red Wings coming to an end? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NHL All-Star Game: How to watch, rosters, schedule, more
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to be played this weekend in Sunrise, Florida. The Skills Competition takes place Friday night before the main event on Saturday. There is a total of 44 players who have been selected for the prestigious game, with the likes of Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin, and Cale Makar all participating.
Vladimir Tarasenko gets brutally honest on trade rumors, future in St. Louis
It has been nearly four years since Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues put on one of the most memorable runs in NHL history and captured the only Stanley Cup in team history. While the memory of winning the 2019 Stanley Cup title is great, the Blues have not come close to reaching expectations during the current 2022-23 season.
‘Whole thing is cringe’: NHL Skills Competition draws scathing reviews all over Twitter
The NHL held its annual Skills Competition on Friday ahead of the NHL All-Star Game. The biggest and brightest stars from across the league were supposed to entertain hockey fans around the world. However, hockey Twitter wasn’t exactly entertained. Reporters, fans, and other figures within the hockey Twitter community dropped scathing reviews about the event. […] The post ‘Whole thing is cringe’: NHL Skills Competition draws scathing reviews all over Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Canucks news: Bo Horvat endorses Elias Pettersson to take over Vancouver captaincy after Islanders trade
Bo Horvat is still processing his trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders from earlier in the week. However, he already knows who he wants to succeed him as captain in Vancouver: Elias Pettersson. Horvat gave his endorsement of his former teammate while speaking to the media...
