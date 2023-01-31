Read full article on original website
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Qatar ends lower
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dubai stock market closed higher on Wednesday, outperforming the Gulf region, while Qatari stocks retreated amid volatile energy prices. Dubai's benchmark index snapped its losing streak since Friday, climbing 1.4% and marking its best day since September. The index was lifted by gains in almost all constituent stocks. Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, rose 2.3% and toll operator Salik gained 2.4%. Dubai Financial Market Co, the operator of Dubai stock exchange, rose 3.6% after it reported a 41.7% surge in FY net profit. Mashreq Bank added 3%, after the lender proposed annual cash dividend of AED 9 per share, up 800% from last year. In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.3% higher, extending its rally into the third consecutive session, helped by a 1.5% gain in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE's third-largest lender, surged 3.3% on its best day since early November, after achieving 23% growth in both annual and fourth-quarter net profit. The lender also raised its annual dividend by 48.6% to AED 0.55 per share. Qatari stock index dropped 1.2%, extending its losses for the third consecutive session with most of its constituent stocks in negative territory. Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its slide since Monday, falling 2.9%, and Industries Qatar dropping 1.8%. The Qatari stock market remained under pressure due to the sharp decrease in natural gas prices during the last few weeks, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. "However, it could find some support if energy markets recover in a more consistent manner." The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.1% loss in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.2% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has revised its 2023 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia to 2.6%, 1.1 percentage points below its October projection. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 0.2%, dragged down by 4.1% loss in E-Finance, 4.8% fall in Talaat Mostafa. Telecom Egypt and EFG Hermes declined 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 10,784 QATAR lost 1.2% to 10,800 EGYPT fell 0.2% to 16,408 BAHRAIN lost 0.4% at 1,921 OMAN added 0.1% to 4,710 KUWAIT rose 0.6% to 8,130 ABU DHABI added 0.3% to 9,844 DUBAI rose 1.4% to 3,348 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Emerging market governments sell record $44 billion of bonds in January
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A roaring start to the year for debt issuance has helped lift sovereign emerging market bond sales to a record $44 billion peak in January with investors keen to deploy piles of cash. The January borrowing figure surpasses a previous peak of $33 billion raised...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?
Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
UK shares slip as weak tech earnings weigh on mood
(Reuters) - UK stocks slipped on Friday after disappointing earnings from Wall Street's tech giants offset a bout of optimism over major central banks nearing the end of their interest-rate hike cycle. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% by 0810 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5%...
INSTANT VIEW-Fed opts for small rate hikes, expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation. The decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to...
3 stocks to keep an eye on amid mortgage approvals slump
The mortgage borrowings in the UK have fallen to around 35,600 in December. In September, mortgage rates had touched a peak of 6.65%, before resting at around 5% in recent months. As the UK continues to reel under inflation and rising interest rates, UK mortgage approvals seem to have dipped...
Online drug retailer Zur Rose shares soar as it sells Swiss business
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. (adds share move, broker comment, background information) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zur Rose unexpectedly agreed to sell its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase in order to focus on expanding in Germany, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Friday, sending its shares soaring on their best day ever.
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
How Disney and FUBO stocks have fared this year?
Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. FuboTV Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents of US$ 307.4 million in Q3 2022. Disney’s diluted EPS from continuing operations in Q4 2022 grew to US$ 1.75. The last year was a tumultuous year for the US stock...
Berry Global Group Inc <BERY.K>: Profits of $1.30 announced for first quarter
2 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berry Global Group Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.30 per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.25. Profits of $1.28 per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.06 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-paper containers & packaging peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.06 billion from $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.13 2.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.94 2.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.77 1.93 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.36 1.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:31 p.m.
Minebea Mitsumi Inc - To Buy Back Up To 1.09% Of Shares Worth 10 Billion Yen
* MINEBEA MITSUMI INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.09% OF SHARES WORTH 10 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Darktrace says it is run with integrity after critical report
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Darktrace Plc said on Wednesday it was run with "the greatest integrity" after a short-seller's report questioned the British cybersecurity company's financial statements. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said it was "important to refute any unfounded inferences about the listed business we are today and push...
Fujitsu Ltd - Bought Back 2,300,000 Own Shares Worth 41.8 Billion Yen In January
* FUJITSU LTD - BOUGHT BACK 2,300,000 OWN SHARES WORTH 41.8 BILLION YEN IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
