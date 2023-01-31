The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO