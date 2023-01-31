ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR

Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Out of the Shadows: Finding and helping child trafficking victims

SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Update

The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates   The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

