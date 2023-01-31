Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
San Antonio's diverse language portfolio
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
foxsanantonio.com
Leaders discuss how to lower San Antonio property crime, but no official plan established
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes were way up in 2022, in San Antonio and across the country. Stolen property numbers tripled, burglary and break ins were up almost 25 percent, and larceny/theft was up more than 16 percent. "Those numbers are a gut punch and also a reality check for...
After restoring power to 40K in San Antonio, CPS Energy heads to Austin
CPS Energy restored power to more than 40,000 San Antonians.
Mexico links alleged smugglers to 53 deaths in San Antonio
The government of Mexico says it has arrested – and indicted – six people allegedly linked to the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR
Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
Judge assigned to hear lawsuit requesting removal of Nueces County DA
A retired senior judge out of Bexar County has been assigned to hear the petition asking to remove Nueces county district attorney Mark Gonzalez.
Delta Airlines to resume offering nonstop flights from San Antonio to New York
Delta Airlines hopes to offer 20% more seats this summer from the Lone Star State to locations around the country.
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US
It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.
San Antonio's 'hot spot' policing program draws criticism from city council members
The program includes higher police activity in 28 areas around San Antonio, which reportedly have higher levels of violent crime.
MySanAntonio
Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor
Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
foxsanantonio.com
USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market
SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
foxsanantonio.com
Out of the Shadows: Finding and helping child trafficking victims
SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
saobserver.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Update
The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Renting 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio might call for roommates
Not exactly good news from Zillow.
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
