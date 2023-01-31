Read full article on original website
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
Capricorn shareholders vote in favour of activist's board nominees-spokesperson
LONDON (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of six new directors proposed by activist shareholder Palliser, days after the chairperson, chief executive and others quit the board due to shareholder pressure, a spokesperson said. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION Further company coverage:.
Bph Energy Says Parties Have Filed Proposed Consent Orders In Federal Court Of Australia
* PARTIES HAVE FILED PROPOSED CONSENT ORDERS IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA. * PROPOSED ORDERS SEEK TO END ONGOING LITIGATION CONCERNING PEP 11 WITHOUT NEED FOR A TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Nojima To Raise Monthly Base Salary By Average 4% For Employees Working For Its Three Group Companies - Nikkei
* NOJIMA TO RAISE MONTHLY BASE SALARY BY AVERAGE 4% FOR EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR ITS THREE GROUP COMPANIES - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM
WHO Says On 23 Jan, Paraguay IHR National Focal Point Notified WHO Of A Measles Case In A 14-Month-Old Boy From Itapua Department
* WHO SAYS ON 23 JAN, PARAGUAY IHR NATIONAL FOCAL POINT NOTIFIED WHO OF A MEASLES CASE IN A 14-MONTH-OLD BOY FROM ITAPUA DEPARTMENT. * WHO-DOES NOT RECOMMEND ANY RESTRICTION ON TRAVEL AND TRADE TO PARAGUAY, BASED ON THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE CURRENT OUTBREAK Source text: https://bit.ly/3jpNpc7.
Tallinna Kaubamaja Subsidiary Has Signed A Letter Of Intent To Become The Retailer Of Skoda In Lithuania
* TKM AUTO SUBSIDIARY OF CO HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO BECOME THE RETAILER OF SKODA IN LITHUANIA Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Hesai Group Files For U.S. IPO Of Up To 9 Million ADS Representing 9 Million Class B Ordinary Shares - SEC Filing
* HESAI GROUP FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO 9 MILLION ADS REPRESENTING 9 MILLION CLASS B ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING. * HESAI GROUP SAYS ANTICIPATE IPO PRICE PER ADS WILL BE BETWEEN US$17.00 AND US$19.00.
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank
KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank. The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Darktrace says it is run with integrity after critical report
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Darktrace Plc said on Wednesday it was run with "the greatest integrity" after a short-seller's report questioned the British cybersecurity company's financial statements. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said it was "important to refute any unfounded inferences about the listed business we are today and push...
Emerging market governments sell record $44 billion of bonds in January
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A roaring start to the year for debt issuance has helped lift sovereign emerging market bond sales to a record $44 billion peak in January with investors keen to deploy piles of cash. The January borrowing figure surpasses a previous peak of $33 billion raised...
Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. Shanghai-based Hesai, which produces...
Wolfspeed to announce EV chip plant in Germany, sources say
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chip supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed will announce plans on Wednesday to build an electric vehicle chip plant in the Saarland region, according to three sources close to the matter. Habeck confirmed to reporters that he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were travelling to the...
Country Heights Says Chuah Tian Pong Appointed As Executive Director
* SETIA MOHD ANWAR BIN MOHD NOR (R) APPOINTED NON INDEPENDENT AND NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. * CHUA HEE BOON APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
INSTANT VIEW-Fed opts for small rate hikes, expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation. The decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to...
