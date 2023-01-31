Read full article on original website
General Hospital Star Maura West Weighs In On A Possible New (And Surprising) Pairing For Ava
Ava Jerome (Maura West) has been the bad girl of "General Hospital" since 2013 (via Soap Central). She's had flings with murderers and even killed someone herself. But the former mobster has been making a serious effort to change her ways lately. What Ava initially thought was an affair with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) turned out to be with his evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain (also Jon Lindstrom), which cost Ava her daughter's life. Suffice it to say, despite Ava's failed and flawed love life endlessly tormenting her, the reformed villain continues to hold out hope for true love someday.
Days Of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash Announces Heartbreaking Family News
Actor Brandon Barash has built up quite the soap opera fan base over the years. While currently playing Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," Barash previously played Johnny Zacchara on "General Hospital," and he made quite an impression as the mob scion. As many soap actors do, Barash has...
Days Of Our Lives Divas Play A Hilarious Game Of 'Never Have I Ever'
"Days of Our Lives" fans have learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the soap opera. It seems that nothing is impossible in Salem, and many of the characters have been through some wild and crazy storylines during their time on the show. Over the decades, viewers have witnessed some of the most memorable plot twists in soap history, such as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) being possessed by the devil on more than one occasion. Marlena was also at the center of one of the sudser's biggest storylines when she was revealed to be a serial killer dubbed the Salem Stalker, who seemingly killed beloved characters like Alice Horton, Roman Brady, Maggie Horton, Abe Carver, and many more (via Entertainment Weekly). However, they were all later revealed to be alive and living on a remote island called Melaswen as the result of a DiMera family scheme.
Why Lucas Horton Had Sami Brady Kidnapped On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Sami Brady's (Alison Sweeney) love life has been an absolute mess over the years. The fan-favorite character has been married several times and in and out of relationships with many Salem men. However, she's always been a bit unlucky in love, and none of her relationships have ever worked out. This struggle is mostly because Sami has self-sabotaged all of her romances by lying and scheming. Sami's first love was her sister Carrie Brady's (Christie Clark) boyfriend, Austin Reed (Austin Peck). Sami was so desperate to steal Austin away from Carrie that she drugged him and made him believe that he had fathered her unborn child (via Soap Central). Sami and Austin even raised Sami's son, Will, together until it was revealed that Austin's half-brother, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), was Will's biological father.
General Hospital Favorite Tabyana Ali Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Style
When actress Tabyana Ali took over the role of Trina Robinson on "General Hospital" in March 2022, she hit the ground running as her character was put through her paces. When she was framed for a crime she didn't commit, GH fans were fearful about Trina's fate. Then her love life got messy, because although there was chemistry between her and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), she couldn't take his lies and started dating Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). However, Trina eventually forgave Spencer, but before she could break up with Rory, he was murdered by a mysterious serial killer that has come to be known as The Hook, per Soaps. The assailant has been targeting people associated with Trina, which has left fans on the edge of their seats.
Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
Why Brooklyn Rae Silzer Had To Leave General Hospital Behind
Actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer won a Young Artist Award in 2013 and a Young Entertainer Award in 2016 for her portrayal of Emma Scorpio-drake on "General Hospital" (via IMDb). The talented young performer took over the character in 2011 when she was only eight years old and stayed on the soap off and on until 2020. Silzer also starred in the touching family film "The Storyteller" in 2018 alongside former "GH" co-stars Constance Towers (Helena Cassadine) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia Scorpio), per Soaps.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams
Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
Justin Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence To Show Off New Digs
Fans of the former "19 Kids & Counting" series were surprised when Justin Duggar announced the big news of his engagement to Claire Spivey in the fall of 2020. Although many of his older siblings married in their early 20s, 18-year-old Justin seemed to be rushing it, even by Duggar standards. His mother, Michelle, defended his choice to critics by saying, "We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!" (per In Touch Weekly).
What You Need To Know About Adam Huss, General Hospital's New Nikolas
"General Hospital" fans were stunned when it was revealed that actor Marcus Coloma was leaving the soap opera. Coloma first stepped into the role of Nikolas Cassadine in late 2019, a role that was originated by soap vet Tyler Christoper back in 1996. Over the past few years, fans grew to love Coloma's Nikolas. However, as the end of his contract neared, talks of some behind-the-scenes drama began to surface, including rumors that Coloma was fired and refused to film his final scenes (via Soaps In Depth).
The Heartbreaking Death Of As The World Turns Star Lisa Loring
Lisa Loring, the actor best known for her work as Wednesday Addams in the first-ever screen adaptation of "The Addams Family," has died. She was 64 years old. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter that Loring had passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, due to multiple ongoing health issues including a stroke triggered by high blood pressure.
The Festive Hallmark Movie On Cindy Williams' Acting Resume
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The heartbreaking death of "Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams has the entertainment world in mourning. The 75-year-old's passing was announced on Jan. 30, 2023, in a statement from her family (via TMZ): "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."
Who Really Killed Connie Falconeri On General Hospital?
Several "General Hospital" characters originated from the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Bensonhurst. These include Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), and Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero). They all grew up together, along with Olivia's cousin, the late Constanza "Connie" Falconeri. Megan Ward originated the role in 2007, played the part until 2009, and then was recast with Kelly Sullivan in 2011.
Maggie Wheeler Revisits Janice And Hilarious Moments On The Friends Set - Exclusive Interview
Dare we say — "Oh. My. God!" Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice Hosenstein from "Friends," has become an iconic television personality in the sitcom industry, despite guest starring in only 19 episodes of the 10-season series. Just to gauge how popular "Friends" really was — and is — the last episode alone garnered 52.5 million viewers, earning it a spot in the top five most-watched series finales to date (per the New York Times). Wheeler is recognized for her impeccable comedic timing and hilarious antagonization of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing, and we couldn't have been more excited to sit down with her to revisit the character that pretty much coined a nasal laugh during her time on the show.
Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Give Fans Up-Close Look At Newborn Daughter Brynley
The Duggar family, who rose to fame with the TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," have shown off their large family to the public for over a decade. When the show first started, under the title "17 Kids and Counting," the Duggar kids were much younger. We've watched them grow up in the spotlight and become parents themselves, via Us Weekly.
General Hospital's Kimberly McCullough Explains The Health Condition That Caught Her Off Guard
Kimberly McCullough is a talented actress, director, and producer with an impressive list of credits, per IMDb. She got her start in acting on "General Hospital," where she played Robin Scorpio — the daughter of super spies Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) – at age seven. After leaving "GH," McCullough would not only take on other roles in shows such as "The Shield," and "Joan of Arcadia," but she would also pursue a directing career. She's directed several TV series including, "Pretty Little Liars," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and is currently co-executive producing "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," as well as directing several episodes of the show.
Days Of Our Lives' Lamon Archey Chose An Engagement Ring With Royal Flair - Exclusive
As Eli Grant on "Days of Our Lives," actor Lamon Archey has always been a fan favorite. Archey first appeared in Salem in 2017, when his character came to town to find out that his real father was David Banning, per Soaps in Depth. Eli stayed around to bond with his newfound family, including his grandmother Julie Williams. However, while in Salem he also found the love of his life in Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Viewers watched Lani and Eli go through many ups and downs before finally settling down and starting a family together. After welcoming their twins, Jules and Carver, the couple seemed to have it all. Sadly, their happiness was disrupted when Lani shot and killed her biological father TR Coates (William Leonard Christian).
Remembering Hope's Life-Changing 18th Birthday Party On Days Of Our Lives
The soap opera world is all about supercouples. Despite the drama that revolves around the characters, popular pairings are the backbone of any good sudser. This idea is particularly true when it comes to "Days of Our Lives." The show has spent decades creating and cultivating some of the most beloved soap opera supercouples of all time. From the original Salem couple, Tom and Alice Horton, to other beloved pairings, such as Steve and Kayla Johnson and John Black and Marlena Evans, the soap is full of romance (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).
How Marlena's Twin Sister Was Murdered On Days Of Our Lives
Deidre Hall isn't just one of the most popular actresses on "Days of Our Lives," she's one of the most iconic soap opera stars of all time. Hall portrays the legendary character of Dr. Marlena Evans, a psychiatrist who came to Salem in 1976 and has been at the center of so much drama ever since, per Soap Central. Over the years, Marlena's romances with John Black, Don Craig, and Roman Brady have been huge parts of the character's storyline. Marlena has also been presumed dead, kidnapped, brainwashed, possessed by the devil, and so much more throughout the decades. However, one of Marlena's earliest and most memorable storylines included a serial killer and her sister, Samantha Evans.
Who Is Chloe Mitchell's Father On The Young And The Restless?
For close to 50 years, "The Young and the Restless" has followed the exploits of the residents of Genoa City. And what exploits they have been — cheating, lies, and coming back from the dead barely scratches the surface. Among those who have seen their fair share of ups...
