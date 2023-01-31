ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, MA

A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The water park will open July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42D6g3_0kXljDRF00
The water park in Carver will be modeled after this water park at Jellystone Park Golden Valley in North Carolina. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfrwV_0kXljDRF00

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.

“We’re extremely excited to expand beyond RV sites, welcome new families into our Camp-Resort, and help create more memorable experiences with the additions of the cabins and water park,” Zachary Bossenbroek, CEO of Northgate Resorts, which operates the park, said in a statement.

The 21,000-square-foot water park will feature two 165-foot long waterslides, an activity pool, a splash pad, a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket, and pool cabanas. It will open July 1.

The luxury cabins, opening this spring, will have a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, air conditioning, heat, and a picnic table. They will sleep up to eight people.

Guests this season will discover an updated camp store, new themed weekends and daily activities, and food options such as pizza, according to the company.

The park’s 2023 season kicks off April 14 and runs through Nov. 5. Returning activities include an 18-hole miniature golf course, an arcade, and a jumping pillow.

Jellystone Park has more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada. Last season, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park: Glen Ellis in Glen, N.H., added a 50,000 square-foot Water Zone.

Comments / 9

Related
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed

(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration

The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford

After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
CHELMSFORD, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Spirits Readies for New Location

Rhode Island Spirits—the award-winning makers of the Rhodium spirits line of locally made gins, vodkas and liqueurs—hosted a final weekend of events at its Blackstone Avenue location in Pawtucket in preparation for a forthcoming move across town to a new location on Bayley Street, next door to The Guild brewing cooperative and event space. After close to four years, founders and owners Cathy Plourde and Kara Larson are looking forward to a larger space for its operations and tasting room. “Farewell to 59 Blackstone Ave.,” said the owners in a message to customers about its final tasting room events hosted during the Dec. 16-18 weekend. “Join us in saying goodbye to our first home as we pack up and head off to our new spot.” The team will reopen in its expanded space in March. New England’s only LGBT-owned spirits brand, the Rhode Island Spirits line is crafted from local fresh, farmed or foraged ingredients and is gluten-free, organic, non-GMO and vegan, with all in the lineup but one certified kosher by RI Kosher. Rhodium Grapefruitcello Liqueur, Rhodium Limoncello Liqueur, Rhodium RI Red Vodka, Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka, Rhodium Citron Vodka and Rhodium Forager’s Gin are among its brands, all distributed in the state by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island – Copley division. Guests of the tasting room’s last hurrah holiday celebration enjoyed cocktail specials, including a Cranberry G&T featuring Rhodium Gin and a Throwback Coffee Milk, first served four years ago.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston

Comfort Kitchen brings ‘global comfort food’ to Upham’s Corner

Featured dishes include the seared okra, jerk roasted duck, and the potato curry cake. Stop by this new eatery in the renovated Comfort Station building in Dorchester, and be prepared to experience flavors from around the world. That’s because the restaurant and cafe offers more than a savory meal: behind each dish lies a story steeped in culture.
BOSTON, MA
travel50states.com

8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA

It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location

SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy