Ten migrants die off Lampedusa coast, including baby and three women
ROME (Reuters) -Ten migrants, including a baby and three women, have died on a particularly harrowing crossing from Tunisia to Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Friday. The bodies of eight migrants were found on the small fishing boat after the coastguard boarded the vessel overnight and rescued 42 people.
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after...
