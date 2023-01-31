ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of the testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Thursday was heard without the jury being present. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. But Murdaugh is also facing about 100 charges related to accusations of money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with the two killings.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle. Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash involving pedestrian blocks lanes near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.
CHARLESTON, SC

