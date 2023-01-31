Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Cellphone videos played, son’s best friends take stand in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC ) - A pair of videos recorded by Paul Murdaugh the night he and his mother were killed was a focus of testimony as his father, Alex Murdaugh, stands trial for their deaths. The elder Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife,...
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of the testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Thursday was heard without the jury being present. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. But Murdaugh is also facing about 100 charges related to accusations of money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with the two killings.
live5news.com
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge overseeing the murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to rule Thursday whether to allow the state to admit evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
live5news.com
Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
live5news.com
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say officers arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase. Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods. North Charleston...
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
live5news.com
Report: N. Charleston charged with attempted murder after stabbing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat. Juan Jimenez, 38, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers were called to Bolton Street Tuesday night for an...
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle. Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash...
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
live5news.com
Report: Police find guns, 500 rounds of ammo during traffic stop; man in custody
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested after police say they found an AK-47 and three guns in his car during a traffic stop. Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon. Officers say they pulled Singleton over near Sam...
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
live5news.com
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
live5news.com
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving pedestrian blocks lanes near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.
live5news.com
Food trucks busy, downtown businesses quiet in Walterboro during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Walterboro has never seen anything quite like the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and all of the national attention that has come with it. Now a week and a half into the trial, an official with the city said they are not seeing as much tourism as they hoped for downtown.
