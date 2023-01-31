ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SeaWorld San Antonio is hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting two job fairs this weekend to help fill hundreds of positions across a variety of areas. SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are looking for full- and part-time workers for areas like park operations, merchandise, food service, hosts, security, lifeguards, ride operators and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cpsenergy.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates

SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony

SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

