LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
On January 27, 2023, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the goal to secure 200 local businesses committed to hiring system-impacted individuals this year. Mitchell and the DEO joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, encouraging the...
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LA's homeless encampment initiative receives $60 million in federal funding
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
L.A. Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance today providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings.
spectrumnews1.com
Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds
When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
scvnews.com
City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries. The new agreement becoming effective July 1 includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the city. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part...
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Friday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual Transit Equity Day, which honors the...
Long Beach hopes new grant program helps boost small businesses
Long Beach is investing nearly half a million dollars in small businesses, and in return, officials say the plan lets owners create work for local residents, including homeless people.
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman suggests spending $39 million on undeveloped land in Bel-Air
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up...
theregistrysocal.com
Paladin Equity’s 118-Hotel in Ontario Moved Forward by Planning Commission
A proposed plan for a 118-room Everhome Suites Hotel has taken another step forward. In a meeting held last week, the Ontario Planning Commission voted to move forward a development plan for the project and ultimately recommend the city council approve it. The Choice Hotels-branded project is being developed by Los Angeles-based Paladin Equity Capital and will also include a drive-thru restaurant.
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
2urbangirls.com
LA city council proposes $10M relief fund for small landlords
LOS ANGELES – Five City Council members called Tuesday for the city to establish a $10 million assistance program to provide direct payment to small landlords in Los Angeles waiting on rent due from tenants since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last couple of weeks, the council...
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
theregistrysocal.com
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Top Official Resigns From OC’s Health Plan for the Poor Following Revelations of State Probe
The chairman of OC’s health plan for low-income residents suddenly resigned Thursday – the day after a Voice of OC article detailed a state investigation of hiring and pay practices he presided over – especially salary hikes. OC Supervisor Andrew Do announced he was resigning his board...
ecowatch.com
Los Angeles County Bans New Oil Wells
Los Angeles County banned new oil drilling and set a 20-year phase-out of existing wells in late January. The unanimous Board of Supervisors vote followed similar ordinances passed by Culver City in 2021 and Los Angeles City in 2022. Oil and gas wells are located near more than a million people throughout LA county and their pollution disproportionately harms people of color.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
