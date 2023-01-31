ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Black Voice News

LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program

On January 27, 2023, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the goal to secure 200 local businesses committed to hiring system-impacted individuals this year. Mitchell and the DEO joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, encouraging the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds

When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
MALIBU, CA
scvnews.com

City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes

The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries. The new agreement becoming effective July 1 includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the city. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Paladin Equity’s 118-Hotel in Ontario Moved Forward by Planning Commission

A proposed plan for a 118-room Everhome Suites Hotel has taken another step forward. In a meeting held last week, the Ontario Planning Commission voted to move forward a development plan for the project and ultimately recommend the city council approve it. The Choice Hotels-branded project is being developed by Los Angeles-based Paladin Equity Capital and will also include a drive-thru restaurant.
ONTARIO, CA
Black Enterprise

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry

“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA city council proposes $10M relief fund for small landlords

LOS ANGELES – Five City Council members called Tuesday for the city to establish a $10 million assistance program to provide direct payment to small landlords in Los Angeles waiting on rent due from tenants since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last couple of weeks, the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
GLENDORA, CA
ecowatch.com

Los Angeles County Bans New Oil Wells

Los Angeles County banned new oil drilling and set a 20-year phase-out of existing wells in late January. The unanimous Board of Supervisors vote followed similar ordinances passed by Culver City in 2021 and Los Angeles City in 2022. Oil and gas wells are located near more than a million people throughout LA county and their pollution disproportionately harms people of color.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

