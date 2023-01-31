ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $114.8 billion budget on Wednesday. The governor called it the Framework for Freedom Budget. "Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity," said DeSantis. "Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years, but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive."
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
TENNESSEE STATE
cbs12.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
MEMPHIS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy