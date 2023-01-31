Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
cbs12.com
Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $114.8 billion budget on Wednesday. The governor called it the Framework for Freedom Budget. "Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity," said DeSantis. "Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years, but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive."
cbs12.com
Two new bills aim to change unanimous vote in death penalty cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Potential changes could come to the death penalty in Florida. Two new bills being proposed would change the requirements for voting on the death penalty. SB 450 and HB 555 are the exact same bill filed in both the House and the Senate....
cbs12.com
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
cbs12.com
Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
cbs12.com
Florida resident wins $1 million Powerball prize, jackpot climbs to $700 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida person is getting a big payday after winning the secondary prize during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $700 million after no...
cbs12.com
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
cbs12.com
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
cbs12.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
cbs12.com
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
