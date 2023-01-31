Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Ojos Locos opens as first Latino-focused hotel in North Las Vegas
It's more than just the food — it's a celebration of culture and pride for the Latino community as the new Ojos Locos Cantina and Casino opens its doors.
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
Fox5 KVVU
$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
New Las Vegas Strip Project Means the End of an Era
Aside from Wayne Newton, nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip and one famed attraction and a major casino brand may be going away very soon.
jammin1057.com
Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club
A 43-year-old man man is dead after collapsing on a tennis court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock County Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation severs ties
One local animal rescue is trying to save a dog from being euthanized however, their ties with The Animal Foundation have recently been severed. The rescue said they are no longer able to rescue dogs from the Animal Foundation, and now it wants answers.
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Mass-Vomiting Incident at Las Vegas Elementary School Likened to ‘Armageddon’
Parents have yet to receive answers on what caused the outbreak.
This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates
A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.
VIDEO: Four-vehicle fire breaks out at Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a four-vehicle fire that broke out Sunday in the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
Comments / 1