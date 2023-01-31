Read full article on original website
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
U.S. reports blowout job growth; unemployment rate lowest since 1969
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated further slowdown in wage gains should give the Federal Reserve some comfort in its fight against inflation.
Greek unemployment unchanged at 11.6% in December
ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate stood at 11.6% in December, unchanged from an upwardly revised 11.6% in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank
KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank. The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the...
Decades-Low Unemployment Rate Is Welcome News for Biden Ahead of State of the Union
Friday's jobs report showed the strongest payroll gains since July, a positive sign for the economy entering the new year. "The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May 1969," President Joe Biden said, speaking from the White House. The report is welcome news for Biden before his...
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
Immunovant Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Should you flick through these three artificial intelligence stocks?. * Immunovant Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 49 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 39 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Immunovant Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 49 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 4.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Immunovant Inc shares had risen by 3.0% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $62.84 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Immunovant Inc is $18.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 3 at 12:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -0.39 -0.49 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.39 -0.41 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.40 -0.35 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.38 -0.41 Missed.
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION Further company coverage:
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs surge in January
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as the labor market remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, February 3
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic schedule, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report is set to release. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 jobs in January, compared with a rise of 223,000 jobs in the month before. Unemployment rate likely gained 3.6% in January, following a 3.5% increase in December. Separately, the Institute for Supply Management is expected to report its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in January from 49.6 in December. (1000/1500) U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia to discuss economic agenda. Later, Biden and Harris will participate in reception for Democratic National Committee (DNC) and speak at the DNC Winter Meeting. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Investors will be watching out for sales and comments on the company's blockbuster drug Eylea. Cigna Corp is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Investors are expected to focus on the impact of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID cases on its medical cost ratio as well as outlook for this year. Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet with provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE is expected to report industrial output likely remained flat in December, after falling 0.1% in November. On an annual basis, output likely dropped 1.1% in December. Mexico's consumer confidence data for January is scheduled for release. The country's consumer confidence index was 42.5 in December when adjusted for seasonal factors. (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Union Steel Says Unit And Individual Entered Sale And Purchase Deal With Purchasers
* UNIT AND INDIVIDUAL ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PURCHASERS. * UNDER AGREEMENT, UNIT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MEGAFAB ENGINEERING PTE FOR A CONSIDERATION OF S$3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
U.S. Adds 517,000 Jobs in January as Unemployment Hits 54-Year Low
Image source: Getty Images What happenedNonfarm payroll increased by 517,000 in January and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job growth significantly exceeded the Dow Jones estimate of 187,000, and the unemployment rate is the lowest on record since May 1969.So whatThe U.S. labor market was strong in 2022, with average monthly gains of 401,000. That trend has continued into 2023, and the January jobs report is especially promising considering how much it exceeded expectations. It also comes at a time when inflation has been falling and the U.S. economy...
Nojima To Raise Monthly Base Salary By Average 4% For Employees Working For Its Three Group Companies - Nikkei
* NOJIMA TO RAISE MONTHLY BASE SALARY BY AVERAGE 4% FOR EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR ITS THREE GROUP COMPANIES - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)
Construction Employment Increases In 30 States And D.C. Between November And December, While 40 States Add Jobs Since December 2021
Construction employment climbed in 30 states and the District of Columbia from November to December and 42 states added construction jobs during the past 12 months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said demand for many types of commercial construction projects remain strong and that firms would likely have added more people if they could find workers.
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
