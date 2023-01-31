(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic schedule, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report is set to release. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 jobs in January, compared with a rise of 223,000 jobs in the month before. Unemployment rate likely gained 3.6% in January, following a 3.5% increase in December. Separately, the Institute for Supply Management is expected to report its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in January from 49.6 in December. (1000/1500) U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia to discuss economic agenda. Later, Biden and Harris will participate in reception for Democratic National Committee (DNC) and speak at the DNC Winter Meeting. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Investors will be watching out for sales and comments on the company's blockbuster drug Eylea. Cigna Corp is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Investors are expected to focus on the impact of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID cases on its medical cost ratio as well as outlook for this year. Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet with provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE is expected to report industrial output likely remained flat in December, after falling 0.1% in November. On an annual basis, output likely dropped 1.1% in December. Mexico's consumer confidence data for January is scheduled for release. The country's consumer confidence index was 42.5 in December when adjusted for seasonal factors. (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)

