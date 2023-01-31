Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DEFENSIVE MINDED RAIDERS STOP CONTINENTAL
HAVILAND – The Lady Raiders picked up their fifth consecutive win while giving up the fewest points in a contest this season. Wayne Trace defeated Continental in a low scoring match-up 35-23 to improve their season record to 11-8. The 23-points is a season low for the Raider defense. Continental falls to 3-17 after the 12-point set back.
Lady Panthers Fall Short to Big Green
On Tuesday night, January 31st, the Lady Panthers hosted Ottoville Big Green for high school girls basketball action. Paulding fell short of keeping a win at home this night. At the final buzzer the Big Green took the win back home, 34-59.
Marjorie A. “Marge” Yenser
Marjorie A. “Marge” Yenser, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Marge was born on August 1, 1947 in Payne, OH to the late Marion and Evelyn (Dodane) Moore. On July 3, 1965, she married the love of her life, David Yenser, who survives. For 32 years, Marge was an agent for Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance Company in Paulding, until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Payne and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, IN. Marge was also a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. She was a wonderful seamstress, especially prom and wedding dresses. She loved gardening and her flowers, she loved baking, and staying active. More than anything, Marge loved spending time with her grandkids at the lake.
JPHS Museum Reviving Arts & Artists Exhibit
The John Paulding Historical Society is bringing back its popular Celebrating the Arts and Artists of Paulding County. This year’s event will feature paintings – oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, ink or other. Tentative plans call for the exhibit to open during May, and continue through June. The historical society will allow artists to sell their works to the public.
It’s Groundhog Day!
February 2, 2023, Indiana WILD’s Charles Winchester, a.k.a. Chuck will venture out of his stump and make his prognostication at 8 AM. Prognostication will take place at Milan Center Feed and Grain. Milan Center is located at 15402 Doty Rd. New Haven, IN. Make sure you’re if you can’t make it you look for the live video on the Indiana Wild Facebook page.
Miller & Wannemacher Speaks to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Estee Miller (Community Development Planner, MVPO) and Lou Ann Wannemacher (Paulding County Treasurer & Lank Bank Chair) as the guest speakers at the January 26, 2023, club meeting. Estee and Lou Ann came at the invitation of Joe Burkard (Prosecutor, Paulding County). Estee and Lou Ann told the Kiwanians about the Paulding County Land Bank.
