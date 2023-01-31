Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier
January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
Bossier Police Say Viral “Abduction” At WalMart Didn’t Happen
A moment at the WalMart on Airline Drive in Bossier City went viral online last night. But just hours after thousands of local internet users shared versions of the story, police stated that the alleged incident didn't happen. The alleged incident happened at the WalMart location at 2536 Airline Drive...
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish
Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0