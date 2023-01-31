ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier

January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs

A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim's family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

