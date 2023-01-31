ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lady Raiders Top K-State 78-68

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time since the Big 12 Conference went to double-round robin, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed out a series sweep of Kansas State, downing the Wildcats 78-68, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. In the victory, Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) received 18...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lady Raiders Fall Short to No. 13 Auburn

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 13 Auburn Tigers held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Sunday afternoon with a heartbreaking, 4-3, loss at the McLeod Tennis Center. Texas Tech (4-2) started off with a 0-1 deficit after dropping two of three doubles matches to Auburn (5-1). Auburn’s DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Camryn Stepp on court three with a score of 6-2.
AUBURN, AL
Red Raider Tennis Falls to Tulsa 4-1

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped their match to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Tech (2-4) jumped out to an early, 1-0 lead when the Red Raiders snagged the doubles point over Tulsa (3-2). First, Tech’s...
TULSA, OK

