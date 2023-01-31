LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 13 Auburn Tigers held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Sunday afternoon with a heartbreaking, 4-3, loss at the McLeod Tennis Center. Texas Tech (4-2) started off with a 0-1 deficit after dropping two of three doubles matches to Auburn (5-1). Auburn’s DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Camryn Stepp on court three with a score of 6-2.

