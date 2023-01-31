Read full article on original website
Factbox-What's in the EU Green Deal Industrial Plan?
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set out its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday, designed to ensure the European Union does not lose ground in the green tech race and can counter massive subsidies by the United States and China. This is what it contains.
WRAPUP 11-Zelenskiy wants tougher Europe, Putin evokes victory over Nazis
(Adds Ukrainian comment on Russia's commemoration of Stalingrad) Recalling victory over Nazi Germany, Putin rallies Russia. Russia making incremental gains in east Ukraine fighting. *. Russian missile destroys apartment building, kills 3. By Tom Balmforth and Tatiana Gomozova. KYIV/VOLGOGRAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders...
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine raids home of billionaire in war-time anti-corruption crackdown
(Adds details, defence minister comment) Security services make sweeping raids before EU summit. Homes of billionaire, former interior minister searched. New U.S. weapons would nearly double Ukraine's range. *. Ukrainian soldier says fighting Russian forces in Bakhmut. By Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash. KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Security services...
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Bph Energy Says Parties Have Filed Proposed Consent Orders In Federal Court Of Australia
* PARTIES HAVE FILED PROPOSED CONSENT ORDERS IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA. * PROPOSED ORDERS SEEK TO END ONGOING LITIGATION CONCERNING PEP 11 WITHOUT NEED FOR A TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Emerging market governments sell record $44 billion of bonds in January
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A roaring start to the year for debt issuance has helped lift sovereign emerging market bond sales to a record $44 billion peak in January with investors keen to deploy piles of cash. The January borrowing figure surpasses a previous peak of $33 billion raised...
IMF giving Pakistan tough time in 'unimaginable' economic crisis - PM
Foreign reserves down less than three weeks import cover. Local currency at record low after being in free fall. (Updates with rupee devaluation) ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout, at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis.
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after...
