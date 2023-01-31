ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Top Virginia Republican breaks with GOP to back assault weapons ban

By Dean Mirshahi
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuK5C_0kXlhu1Y00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia Republicans, including one of the party’s leaders, broke from the GOP and joined Democrats in the state Senate to pass a proposal to ban the sale of “assault-style” weapons manufactured after July.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City) and Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) voted with 21 Democrats in the Virginia Senate to approve a bill making it a Class 1 misdemeanor to possess, sell, manufacture, transport or transfer an assault firearm.

The legislation from state Sen. R. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath), which state Sen. Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. (D-Accomack) voted against, would also prevent those convicted for violating the ban from having a gun for three years.

Virginia Senate passes gun control bills

The measure, which is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, exempts antique firearms, those deemed permanently inoperable, guns “manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action.” The proposal wouldn’t apply to firearms built before July 1, 2023.

Deeds’ bill would ban the sale of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, including magazines, belts, drums and feed strips manufactured on or after July 2023 with the capacity or ability to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition “but does not include an attached tubular device designed to accept and capable of operating only with .22 caliber rimfire ammunition.”

The 40-member chamber advanced the legislation on a 23-16 vote. Despite the bipartisan support, any effort to toughen Virginia’s gun laws is expected to be voted down in the House.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Comments / 32

Dee Harper
3d ago

to ban anything is communist...2nd amendment says will not infringe..getbit. bans are illegal and against your right to protect against a tyrannical government...period

Reply(2)
9
Johnny the Walrus
3d ago

I guess Dems in Virginia truly want Blood on the Streets. This Bill ONLY Targets and MAKES Criminal the Law-Abiding Citizen.

Reply
13
michael hutcheson
3d ago

Thank you for letting VA Patriots know who to vote out of office next election.#2ndAmendment #AmericaFirst

Reply(1)
9
