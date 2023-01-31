ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence

Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated:...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shaw High School Black History Committee to host Cultural Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Committee at Shaw High School will host their Cultural Food Truck Festival next week. The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Shaw High School parking lot. At this event, attendees will celebrate life and history with delicious food, great music and amazing entertainment.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public. The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL

