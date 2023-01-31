Read full article on original website
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
WTVM
Auburn University partnering with Chambers Co. to increase affordable health care
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is partnering with the city of Lafayette and the Chambers County Commission to help increase access to high quality and affordable health care and in rural areas in Alabama. At the Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center, a new technology station allows...
2nd Annual Sip & Shop event highlights local businesses of the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Thursday night, folks from across the Fountain City made it out in the rain to shop local as The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted their 2nd annual Sip and Shop event that’s all about supporting local businesses. More than 400 people shopped the booths that lined the Trade Center’s North/Center Hall. […]
Georgia Today: Georgians agree on spending budget surplus, India boosts local farmers, free museums
On the Friday Feb. 3 edition of Georgia Today: Georgians agree on the spending of the budget surplus, India gives a boost to local farmers, and some museums are free this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 3. I'm Peter...
'I want them to come to school every day': Georgia House Bill would add school safety training
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new Georgia house bill would require public schools to submit their school safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Known as the Safe Schools Act, the bill would allow parents and guardians not to have their children participate in intruder...
WALB 10
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated:...
WTVM
Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell. The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is a great experience for those who are interested in the local food this region has to offer and for those who are new to food production and need resources.
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
WTVM
Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
WTVM
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
WTVM
Shaw High School Black History Committee to host Cultural Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Committee at Shaw High School will host their Cultural Food Truck Festival next week. The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Shaw High School parking lot. At this event, attendees will celebrate life and history with delicious food, great music and amazing entertainment.
CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
WTVM
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
WTVM
Well Care, Association of Sickle Cell to host Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners, will host their Sickle Cell heritage Breakfast, this month. The Sickle Cell Heritage breakfast will take place on Saturday February 25, at 9.am, at the Columbus Marriot. Ethnic and African attire...
WTVM
Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public. The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and...
WTVM
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fighting heart disease one town at a time: Opelika Heart Center brings patients care by mobile clinic RV
The month of February is American Heart Month, a time to shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans. East Alabama Medical Center cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell said that in the Deep South he sees a lot of patients with heart disease or the risk factors that lead to it, such as high blood pressure.
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
