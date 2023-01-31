Read full article on original website
Neccton’s Mentor Launches with Die-Spielbank
The German entity is a newly-fledged online operator that launched the Die-Speilbank.de brand, as a licensed operator in the country. Speilbank.de wanted to ensure that consumers are sufficiently protected, and therefore has sought out the service of Neccton, a proven compliance expert. Player Protection Becomes Core Focus of New Launches.
FunFair Games Adds Trio of Experts to Bolster Key Operations
The company, which is the author of some of the most innovative titles in the iGaming industry, has bolstered its management team, as it seeks to ensure the longevity and sustainability of its business operations. FunFair Games Brings the Right People for the Job. As such, the new appointments include...
Hub88 Innovates with HubWallet
Platform provider Hub88 unveiled HubWallet, a proprietary payment solution that leverages the company’s robust back office. The new product is expected to make payments easier, safer and more intuitive. Hub88 Launches In-House Payment Solution. Hub88 is best known for aggregating iGaming content, which makes the launch of HubWallet an...
SG:certified Partners with the ACGCS
SG:certified, a company that helps operators with their safer gambling and sustainability needs, has announced a new partnership with the Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists (ACGCS). Under the agreement, the association will provide SG:certified’s employees with the training needed to improve its clients’ practices. ACGCS Will Provide...
Digitain Subsidiary Sport Generate Appoints Simon Westbury as CEO
Boasting substantial management experience and industry insight, Westbury should be the perfect candidate for the position. His new responsibilities will focus on fostering growth and bolstering Sport Generate’s worldwide brand recognition. The appointment is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion plans as it strives to provide the best possible service to its growing client base.
Soft2Bet Continues Nordic Expansion Launching Betinia in Denmark
Announced Tuesday, the market launch further boosts the company’s growth in the Nordic region and at the same time expands its European footprint. Thanks to the launch, Danish customers can now access exclusive titles, unique features and advanced gamification elements provided by Soft2Bet’s leading casino and sportsbook brand.
Pragmatic Play Continues Brazilian Push via Jacare.bet Deal
The latest collaboration further boosts the company’s presence in the country and expands the reach of its leading content. Thanks to the deal with Pragmatic Play, Jacare.bet’s customers gain access to popular games provided by the leading game developer. Such titles include live casino, virtual sports and slot products, delivering engaging experiences for online customers and a new revenue stream for the gambling operator.
Fanatics Inks Deal with IBIA Becoming Its Newest Member
Thanks to the new collaboration, Fanatics joins a growing roster of leading companies and brands within the global sports betting industry. To date, 125 sports betting brands as well as 45 companies around the world have joined forces with IBIA, strengthening further the position of integrity monitoring. Formerly known as...
GiG Acquires AskGamblers.com via Share Purchase by Innovation Labs
Last December, the leading technology company in the iGaming industry sealed the historical acquisition deal with Catena Media Plc. Now, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the completion of the acquisition process for casino affiliate sites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com along with a series of smaller domains from Catena Media Plc.
Aspire Global Makes Another Stride in UK with Metropolitan Gaming
The NeoGames subsidiary will now power the new digital offering for the land-based UK operator group, which has made a shift toward online gaming options. Aspire Global will deploy its dedicated proprietary online solution, and offer Metropolitan access to a state-of-the-art platform managed services and casino aggregation solution. Kickstarting Metropolitan...
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
Sportradar Powers In-House Operators via Insight Tech Services
The new standalone Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are aimed at sportsbook operators looking to enhance their risk management, marketing, and trading abilities. The fresh tools will help Sportradar’s in-house operators optimize their commercial performance. The new suite complements the company’s current Managed Trading Services. Unlocking Real-Time Insights to...
Altenar Seeks to Bolster Casinobud’s Sports Betting Portfolio
Casinobud.com is a prominent operator in the Nordics, which is now going to focus on introducing an improved sports betting experience. The company was encouraged by the strong results generated during the World Cup. Altenar to Help Casinobud Pivot Towards Sports Betting. Casinobud used the occasion of the international soccer...
Playson Launches Engaging New Slot Bozo Cats
The leading game developer that provides state-of-the-art content in over 18 regulated jurisdictions has released the new 3×5 cat-themed game with an added Free Spins Gamble feature. The latter enables players to gamble up to five upgrades by selecting one of three coins. Bozo Cats Metrics Overview. Reels: 5.
React Gaming’s Compete.gg and LOOT.BET Platforms Receive AI Boost
The publicly-traded holding company continues to double down on non-stop innovation in its mission to provide a stellar esports tournament and betting experience. The next step in React Gaming’s vision relies on the burgeoning possibilities of AI and machine learning. The company hopes that integrating these technologies into its offerings would significantly benefit users and boost engagement.
Galaxys Inks Deal with Mostbet for Skill and Fast Games
The 2009-launched Mostbet sportsbook platform that also offers casino services currently gathers more than one million customers spread across 93 countries. With the help of the newly signed agreement, the platform will now put Galaxys’ cutting-edge games on full display for its impressive database of players. Galaxys, “Happy” to...
Flows Brings Its No Coding Solutions to Vincitù
As a result, Flows will deliver its innovative no-code platform that allows partners to synthesize and create new gaming products and solutions, relying on automation tech and various features that require no prior knowledge of coding languages. The No Coding Future of Development Arrives at Vincitù. Flows’ innovative product allows...
GiG Confirms Deal with Swiss Operator
Several weeks ago, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based products, announced that it had inked a Head of Terms agreement with a notable Swiss company. Now, the supplier confirmed that the deal has been signed. Gaming Innovation Group Confirms Swiss Entry. As reported by GiG, the deal...
Stakelogic Launches with Goldrun Casino for “Must Have” Content
The collaboration further helps establish Stakelogic’s significant presence in the Netherlands as a tier-one provider of online casino content. Goldrun Casino, for its part, is a trusted and licensed local operator with a considerable reach and pull among online gamblers. Slots, More Slots!. Goldrun Casino has found the right...
