Boulder County, CO

CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police looking for man missing from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last heard from on Jan. 20 after running out of gas in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said 25-year-old Ricardo Garza Jr. was last heard from via phone around 3:27 p.m. Jan. 20 after he ran out of gas in Lafayette. Police did not give out an exact location.
LAFAYETTE, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. Emergency responders transported four teenagers — three with minor injuries — to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a crash on Colorado Highway 9, according to Summit Fire & EMS. One of the teenagers was not injured and hospitalized for observation only.
FRISCO, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store

An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
BOULDER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder-based nonprofit helping those impacted by Marshall Fire rebuild

Resource Central, a local conservation-focused nonprofit organization, is providing free plants and a 200-square foot waterwise garden to people impacted by the Marshall Fire, with the help of a grant from the Community Foundation of Boulder County. The nonprofit, which is based in Boulder, is providing “Garden In A Box...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

