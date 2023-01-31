Read full article on original website
ComplianceOne’s Jeremie Kanter: “Regulators’ Expectations Have Shifted’
Jeremie Kanter recently joined ComplianceOne Group as a member of the board and head of its Diligence in Gaming division, where he oversees regulatory and operational compliance. We caught up with him to discuss the fast-changing regulatory landscape. Q: You joined ComplianceOne Group recently. How have your first few weeks...
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa
The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
Playstudios Appoints Industry Vet Mickey Sonnino Global COO
The Tel Aviv-located creator of the iconic Tetris mobile app and other popular mobile games has used the voice of founder and chief executive officer Andrew Pascal to make the announcement. Sonnino to Manage Playstudios’ Global Operations. Sonnino will report directly to Pascal and join a global management team...
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
Rootz Received Online Casino Operating License in Ontario
Online casino operator Rootz announced this week it has been granted an operating license in Ontario, allowing it to offer its suite of casino games to players in the Canadian province from January 2023. Expanding Global Footprint. Following the approval, the Rootz family of casinos is ready to hit the...
PENN Interactive Acquires RGC Accreditation
PENN Entertainment has announced this as a major milestone for the two platforms. PENN Interactive, a subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, took the initiative to undergo the accreditation process and made history by becoming the first US operator to earn this recognition. The RG Check accreditation is widely regarded as one...
Kaizen Gaming Inks New Partnership with Greco
The terms of the new deal, announced Friday, see Kaizen Gaming tap into Greco’s leading gameplay risk engine platform. Per the new collaboration, Kaizen Gaming will leverage the cutting-edge solution to boost its player management. At the same time, the company will benefit from boosting the trust in its online operations and ensuring unique gaming experiences for its customers.
Paddy Power and Playtech Extend Successful Partnership
The new partnership extension builds on a strong foundation between the duo. In fact, Paddy Power and Playtech have collaborated for more than a decade, helping each other grow further into the iGaming vertical. Now, thanks to the new collaboration, Playtech will continue to be the exclusive provider of self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) for Paddy Power. The deal applies to both Ireland and the UK markets, ensuring further the leadership position of Paddy Power.
PAGCOR Poised to Return to Pre-Pandemic Results, Says CEO
Commenting on the latest results, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive, Alejandro Tengco, suggested that the gambling industry in the country could see a return to its pre-pandemic levels before long, and possibly this or next year, although no specificity on the timeline was offered. The Worst Is Behind, Economic Boon...
Penn Entertainment Q4 Revenue Remains Stable despite Negative Factors
The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $1.59 billion, a modest 0.8% year-on-year increase. However, several notable metrics, like earnings per share, fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, while rising interest rates negatively impacted expenses. Despite the stagnating results, Penn Entertainment’s management remained optimistic for 2023, relying on its expansion efforts and strong momentum.
Jelly Joins Pariplay’s Ignite Program
Pariplay, a content provider owned by the global iGaming company NeoGames, has entered a new partnership arrangement with Jelly Entertainment, a developer of engaging gaming titles. As per the deal, Jelly’s content will be added to the Pariplay Ignite program. Pariplay Welcomes Jelly to Ignite. Ignite is Pariplay’s aggregation...
Boyd Gaming Posts Record-Breaking Q4 2022 Results
Boyd Gaming Corporation posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As reported by the gaming and hospitality giant, the three months ended December 31 were very successful for the company, as was the entire year. Q4 Saw Boyd Gaming Perform Strongly. As announced, Boyd Gaming recorded revenues...
Government to Review £50m Charity Lottery Annual Sales Cap
A third-sector push to see the charity lottery limits in the UK removed may bear fruit after the government agreed to consider a review of the limit. An open letter signed by 103 charity leaders at third-sector organizations swayed the government’s view and the minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Paul Scully, agreed to meet with charity lottery operations to discuss changes to the cap on annual lottery fundraising.
MeridianBet’s Empty Bet Revolutionizes Traditional Betting
The new betting offering called Empty Bet sets MeridianBet Group apart and helps it establish a distinct position in the markets where it operates. MeridianBet presents a rare betting experience with its innovative product, Empty Bet. It opens the door for patrons to place wagers on any human interaction event, from sports to politics, entertainment and beyond.
BETEGY’s Creative Studio to Improve Marketing Campaigns
Provider of marketing technology BETEGY announced the launch of a new feature on its platform aimed at companies operating in sports betting, online casino and sports media sectors. Automation and Personalization. The new feature added to BETEGY’s ad scaling and automation platform, Creative Studio, connects marketers’ assets with live data...
