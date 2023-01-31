Read full article on original website
School boards group likes a lot about Hochul's budget, but pushing for free school meals
A New York group representing public boards of education says Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget is good news for schools. Her proposal calls for a record $34.5 billion in total school aid, with a $2.7 billion increase in foundation aid from last year. New York State School Boards...
CNY-based Byrne Dairy marks 90th anniversary
The regional company Byrne Dairy that also has a national market is celebrating 90 years in business. Founded in 1933, the family-owned dairy processor is now being run by the fourth generation and employs more than 500 employees in Central New York. Byrne Dairy has 69 dairy and deli locations...
Precautions urged during extreme cold snap
Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.
