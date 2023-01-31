ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

waer.org

CNY-based Byrne Dairy marks 90th anniversary

The regional company Byrne Dairy that also has a national market is celebrating 90 years in business. Founded in 1933, the family-owned dairy processor is now being run by the fourth generation and employs more than 500 employees in Central New York. Byrne Dairy has 69 dairy and deli locations...
NEW YORK STATE
Precautions urged during extreme cold snap

Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.

